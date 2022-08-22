These ’90s cult boots are back for Fall 2022

This year, we will say goodbye to the military boots to give way to biker bootsmostly made of black leather, without laces and equipped with metal buckles, but above all soft on the calves, making them ideal for riding a motorcycle or moving freely through urban streets.

Fashion retraces its steps rediscovering a model that had been forgotten in the last decade. Among the trends of boots views on the catwalks for the Fall-Winter 2022-2023it was expected that these boots would have a comeback, as it follows closely the leather suits, the protections, the sports jackets with rivets and the helmet as an accessory.

Miu Miu biker boots

Miuccia Prada renews the iconic biker boots in smooth leather with models in black, brown and blue. Boots are soft on the calf to slip over pants or wear wool socks, offering a multi-layered interpretation of the look. Among the winter shoes seen on the catwalk, this is without a doubt the garment that lends itself most to the versatility of the combination: they are an extension of the shaded leather pants, but also these boots can be worn with skirts very light that reveal the lingerie underneath. The harmonious biker dialogue continues with the proposed mini or maxi jacket.

Miu Miu Autumn-Winter 2022 2023 Gorunway. Miu Miu Autumn-Winter 2022 2023 gorunway Miu Miu Autumn-Winter 2022 2023 gorunway

The cuissardes version biker boots from Acne Studios

Exaggerated and dramatic Acne Studios boots that are intended to cover the legs, dressing them with their majestic length and softness. Styling plays with volumes: cuissardes biker boots They are combined with an oversize jacket. Here is the most contemporary interpretation of the biker styleideal to wear in an urban context.

Acne Studios Autumn-Winter 2022 2023 gorunway Acne Studios Autumn-Winter 2022 2023 gorunway

The cult boots of the 90s and 2000s

There is a photo of Peter Lindbergh from the September 1991 issue of US Vogue with the top models of the day (Cindy Crawford, Tatjana Patitz, Helena Christensen, Linda Evangelista, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Karen Mulder and Stephanie Seymour), all dressed depending on culture and biker style. The shoot, titled Wild at heart, is set in Brooklyn and the ’90s supermodels wear outfits combined by Grace Coddington with a mix of Chanel and Schott (ie, the company that created the first leather jacket!). A production that today feels more current than ever in pursuit of biker core: a plain black leather jacket, skinny jeans, a hat reminiscent of Marlon Brando’s in The Servant and some motorcycle boots They are indelible elements that today recover the glamor of the 90s intertwined with the world of motorcycle fans.