These Actors Almost Ruined Their Movie By Being ‘Enemies’ (Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Cannot Be Seen)

There is no task more complicated than working alongside a person you don’t like, right? These actors could not hold back the desire to express their discontent on the set.

During film shoots there are many stories between actors and directors. There are many anecdotes, so today you will meet the actors who almost ruined their movie because of their feud. Among them is the case of Bill Murray with Rob Schneider and Adam Sandler; Wow, this trio had problems on set. Regardless of gender, Hollywood actors and actresses have had some differences, because sometimes, their temperaments did not help coexistence in the same place and there were those who even made their friction public at the time of recording their film. We tell you.

Bill Murray couldn’t stand Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider on ‘Saturday Night Live’

EFE

We saw these two stars on screen in Fast and Furious 8, and, before and after its premiere, it was already obvious that there was no chemistry between them. “That’s right, we’re not in any scenes together. Vin Diesel and I had some discussions, including an important one-on-one in my caravan, and I realized that we have fundamental differences in how we understand filmmaking and collaboration. It took me some time, but I appreciate seeing everything clearly now. Let’s work together again or not”, was the statement of Dwayne Johnson in an interview for Rolling Stone.

Bill Murray and his feud with Lucy Liu in ‘Charlie’s Angels’

EFE

When Charlie’s Angels came to light in 2000, no one imagined that there could have been some friction between two of the actors in the film. Again, Bill Murray stood out for her bad behavior, but now with Lucy Liu, who confessed that the actor began to fill her with insults during the recordings. For this reason, Bill was replaced for the next Charlie’s Angels movie by Bernie Mac.

Rachel McAdams did not want anything with Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook’

Instagram

‘Diary of a passion’ made several sigh and go wild all the time, because on screen we saw the complicated relationship that Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) had. His abhorrence reached such a degree that Gosling requested the change of McAdams in his role as Allie: “Would you take her out of here and bring another actress to read with me off camera?” Ryan asked the film’s director, Nick Cassavetes. “I do not can. I can’t do it with her,” Gosling said.

The relationship between Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray in ‘Dirty Dancing’

Vestron Pictures

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray did not have as good a relationship as they appeared in Dirty Dancing. We found out about this thanks to the fact that the actor revealed in his autobiographical book The Time of My Life, how he got along with his tape partner. “She was very irritating,” Swayze confessed.