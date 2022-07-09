These actresses have played Princess Diana

Princess Diana became one of the most important women and loved by many people around the world. Since it became known that she had a relationship with Prince Charles, she has won the affection of many and even more so when she was part of the monarchy.

Lady Di’s life, as many call her, was surrounded by controversies and a tragic death. She died in 1997 in Paris after the car in which she was traveling with her partner Dodi Al-Fayed crashed inside the Pont du Alma in Paris.

The life of the Princess of Wales has been captured in various films and series. That is why we review the actresses who have played the mother of Princes William and Harry.

Laurence Burg

The Queen was one of the movies that revolves around the tragic death of Princess Diana. In it, Queen Elizabeth II must resolve how the royal family will face the death of Lady Di. The role of Diana was played by Laurence Burg.

Genevieve O’Reilly

Diana: Last Days Of A Princess is a television movie that was broadcast in the United States for the first time in 2007. Here, the person in charge of recreating the last days of the princess’s life was the actress Genevieve O’Reilly.

naomi watts

In 2013, Naomi Watts played Lady Di in the film Diana. This production tells the last months of the life of the Princess of Wales and her supposed romance with the Pakistani doctor Hasnat Ahmad Khan. The film is based on Kate Snell’s book Diana: Her Last Love.

emma corrin

The successful Netflix series, The Crown, which tells some aspects of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, as well as her family, in its fourth season featured the appearance of Princess Diana. Emma Corrin was in charge of playing Lady Di during the early years of her relationship with Prince Charles.

elizabeth debicki

Another of the actresses who will play Princess Diana in the last two seasons of The Crown is Elizabeth Debicki, who will surely be in charge of reliving the last months of Lady Di’s life in the series. Elizabeth joins Jonathan Pryce, who in seasons 5 and 6 will play Prince Philip of Edinburgh.

Kristen Stewart

A new movie about Princess Diana hit the big screen this 2022. Spencer is directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín and stars Kristen Stewart, who caused good comments for her performance and the way in which they characterized to look very similar to the princess .