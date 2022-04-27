These actresses star in the new HBO Max series

“The first lady” is one of the most anticipated premieres of the season. Its cast made up of stars from Hollywood and music have raised expectations in the public interested in this political anthology series.

The new project that HBO Max premiered on April 17 follows the lives of three of the most influential first ladies in the United States: Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama. The plot deals with his childhood, his adulthood and how they worked during his stay in the White House.

The Hollywood actress steps into the shoes of the 44th First Lady of the United States. Michelle was born in 1964 and grew up on the South Side of Chicago with her older brother Craig Robinson. She studied at Princeton University and the prestigious Harvard where she met her future husband, Barack Obama.

Obama, the African-American first lady, won praise for her spontaneity, approachability and several memorable White House speeches. She also stood out for advocating for several important causes such as empowerment, healthy childhood nutrition and physical exercise, as well as her importance on education.

For me this is personal, it is part of my passion and my mission to make sure that every girl on the planet has the same opportunity that I had, that my daughters have and I want to make sure that all of you here in the United States are taking advantage of the opportunities. I want them to be so hungry to get your education because it will be key to your success,” she exclaimed in a memorabel speech in 2015.

The Oscar winner surprises with this character, the first in a television series. Michelle Pfeiffer thus becomes Betty Ford, the 38th First Lady of the United States, also characterized by being one of those active in the political world, which earned her the title of “Combatant First Lady”. Betty Ford, born in 1918 in Chicago, Illinois, became a driving voice for feminism, as well as raising awareness of equal LGBT rights, and the right to abortion.

“The First Lady” reunites Pfeiffer with Dakota Fanning who plays Susan Ford, the best and only daughter of former President Gerald Ford. Betty precisely addressed how adolescence affected family relationships and put them in the center of media attention.

Anderson, considered an icon of the nineties for starring in series like The X-Files, plays the wife of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and first lady of the United States between 1933-1945. the also niece of Theodore Roosevelt, the 29th president of the United States, raised her voice for human rights in all areas, at a time when women were hardly taken into account in politics, an environment then dominated by men .