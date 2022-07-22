These airport looks are all the inspiration you need to travel

With blazer and skinny jeans, Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne in a blazer and jeans.Gettyimages

It is the most effective uniform when traveling by plane or train. Choosing a pair of jeans guarantees you will not die of cold with the air conditioning. Poppy Delevingne embroiders the outfit with a navy blue blazer with gold ankle boots, which brings a certain vacation air to the styling.

the finishing touch: The accessories. A leather-colored shoulder bag and white sneakers round off a license plate look.

With white jeans and sneakers, Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria in white jeans and sneakers.Gettyimages

There is no summer without white jeans and Eva Longoria knows it. To get on the plane, the actress is clear that this piece is her safe bet but, in addition, we love the way she combines them, with a blue blazer, maxi bag and sneakers.

Camille Razat goes for the print

Camille Razat at Cannes airport.Gettyimages

Do you want to add a trendy touch to your travel outfit? The inspiration you need comes from Camille Razat, the actress who plays a Parisian in “Emily in Paris.” The French woman chooses a two-piece print jacket with a belt and wide pants. A cool outfit to travel and be comfortable at the same time.

Elle Fanning’s comfortable tunic

Elle Fanning is committed to comfort.Gettyimages

Do you want to be really comfortable without worrying about anything else? Elle Fanning is the inspiration you need. The actress chose a white tunic for her Cannes-Los Angeles flight (like a nightgown?) With which it is guaranteed that nothing squeezes her and bothers her during the flight. The finishing touch of her? Some Gucci sneakers.

All black, Bianca Brandolini’s option Bianca Brandolini or all black.Gettyimages

Bianca Brandolini combines trends with comfort with this look that inspires us, made up of a masculine shirt and oversize trousers, all in rigorous black. The shoes are essential to exercise the contrast, white sneakers that put the cool icing on the cake.

Chloe Lecareux and the basket we all need

Chloe Lecareux at Cannes airport.Gettyimages

Getting on a plane means having many things at hand: mobile, book, bottle of water, a toiletry bag… And, sometimes, a bag is not enough. For this reason, we copied the trick of the actress Chloe Lecareux who chooses a basket to carry all her things by hand. A white blazer is another travel essential.

