These AMD CPUs (prices at historic lows) are the solution to having a GPU without fainting

For over a year and a half video cards of every level cost a blunder, with prices that even today exceed the list prices by an average of 80%. A situation that prevents you from rebuilding your computer, but if your purpose is to use the system mixed with work, entertainment and gaming with very popular and not particularly complex games such as Fornite, Valorant and others, then there is a temporary solution: buy a processor with integrated graphics.

The solutions Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G not only are they the best on the market today, but you can buy them at historical minimum prices. These are two excellent CPUs, with an integrated Vega GPU that allows you to play many games with good performance, obviously making some compromises in terms of resolution and detail.

The value of these proposals is undoubtedly interesting because, in addition to giving you an immediate solution to assemble a PC complete with graphics, you will get a really good CPU to support your future video cardwhen you buy it at more appropriate prices.

The Ryzen 5 5600G a processor with 6 cores and 12 threads based on the Zen 3 architecture, the latest from AMD, capable of going up to 4.4 GHz with a consumption of 65W. The integrated GPU has 448 stream processors. The 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes allow it to adequately support the most powerful video cards in circulation, such as the RTX 3080 or the RX 6800 XT.

The older brother Ryzen 7 5700G even more “bodied” with 8 cores and 16 threads that go up to 4.6 GHz and a GPU with 512 stream processors. Both are on Amazon at the lowest historical price, don’t miss them!

Finally, there is another particularly interesting model from AMD, the Ryzen 7 5800X. This processor without graphics integrates, and therefore is aimed at those who want to keep the video card (or face the purchase at very high prices) and need a CPU capable of sustaining its performance.

The Ryzen 7 5800X close to an all-time low and absolutely an excellent solution both for gamers and for those who make productivity, even at a good level, thanks to its 8 cores / 16 threads up to 4.7 GHz and the large amount of cache to ensure excellent performance in all scenarios . Also, fully compatible with PCIe 4.0, which doesn’t hurt.

