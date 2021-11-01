These Android smartphones will say goodbye to WhatsApp: the complete and updated list





From today 1 November 2021 WhatsApp is officially suspended on these 50 smartphones. See if yours is there too!

Attention attention!

From Monday 1 November WhatsApp is officially suspended on many iPhone and Android models. The most popular messaging app in the world made it known through an announcement.

WhatsApp lets you know that … In its official announcement, WhatsApp stated that the messaging app will not support older versions of Android and iOS. So only if you have a smartphone that supports Android 4.1 and later and iOS 10 and later, will you still be able to use the messaging app. If not, from today 1 November WhatsApp is officially suspended on many iPhones and Android. Why won’t WhatsApp work anymore?

The reason for the stop of services on these smartphones is that the instant messaging app will no longer support older versions of Android and iOS to ensure app security and user privacy.

To be precise, the operating system that will not support the app is Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9 and KaiOS 2.5.0. Not sure which operating system your smartphone has? Just do a quick check by going up Settings> General, then in Information.

Here is the list of models who will lose WhatsApp

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy core

Galaxy xcover 2

Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 double

Optimus L4 II Double

Optimus F3Q

Optimus f7

Optimus f5

Optimus L3 II Double

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Double

Optimus L7 II

Optimus f6

Optimus f3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956, Big memo

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Mate Ascension, Go up P1 S, Go up D2

Oh no! I don’t like WhatsApp anymore. How can I do?

The first thing to do to make sure that WhatsApp will continue to support your device is to go to Settings and see what version of the operating system you have and if you can update it. If it is less than the required update and you cannot download a new one, it is very likely that you will be affected by the change.

In that case it may be time to buy a new phone or or to use aalternative messaging app, like Messenger, Instagram or Telegram Direct, or WhatsApp Web, the desktop version of WhatsApp.

It will also touch save chats so as not to miss conversations via backup. On Android, WhatsApp backup can be done via Google Drive.

Here are the steps to follow: