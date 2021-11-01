These Android smartphones will say goodbye to WhatsApp: the complete and updated list
From today 1 November 2021 WhatsApp is officially suspended on these 50 smartphones. See if yours is there too!
Attention attention!
From Monday 1 November WhatsApp is officially suspended on many iPhone and Android models. The most popular messaging app in the world made it known through an announcement.
WhatsApp lets you know that …
In its official announcement, WhatsApp stated that the messaging app will not support older versions of Android and iOS. So only if you have a smartphone that supports Android 4.1 and later and iOS 10 and later, will you still be able to use the messaging app. If not, from today 1 November WhatsApp is officially suspended on many iPhones and Android.
Why won’t WhatsApp work anymore?
The reason for the stop of services on these smartphones is that the instant messaging app will no longer support older versions of Android and iOS to ensure app security and user privacy.
To be precise, the operating system that will not support the app is Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9 and KaiOS 2.5.0. Not sure which operating system your smartphone has? Just do a quick check by going up Settings> General, then in Information.
Here is the list of models who will lose WhatsApp
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone SE
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy core
- Galaxy xcover 2
- Galaxy ace 2LG Lucid 2
- Optimus L5 double
- Optimus L4 II Double
- Optimus F3Q
- Optimus f7
- Optimus f5
- Optimus L3 II Double
- Optimus f5
- Optimus L5
- Optimus L5 II
- Optimus L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Double
- Optimus L7 II
- Optimus f6
- Optimus f3
- Optimus L4 II
- Optimus L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
- ZTE
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Grand X Quad V987
- ZTE V956, Big memo
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Mate Ascension, Go up P1 S, Go up D2
- Ascension D1 Quad XL
Oh no! I don’t like WhatsApp anymore. How can I do?
The first thing to do to make sure that WhatsApp will continue to support your device is to go to Settings and see what version of the operating system you have and if you can update it. If it is less than the required update and you cannot download a new one, it is very likely that you will be affected by the change.
In that case it may be time to buy a new phone or or to use aalternative messaging app, like Messenger, Instagram or Telegram Direct, or WhatsApp Web, the desktop version of WhatsApp.
It will also touch save chats so as not to miss conversations via backup. On Android, WhatsApp backup can be done via Google Drive.
Here are the steps to follow:
- Go up Whatsapp > More Options (three vertical dots icon)> Settings> Chats> Chat backup> Backup to Google Drive
- Select a backup frequency other than Never
- Select the Google account to backup your chat history to. If you don’t have a linked Google account, tap Add an account when prompted and enter your account credentials
- Touch Backup via to choose the network you want to use for backup.