These Are 20 Of The Longest-Living Celebrity Couples In Hollywood

You know what they say: teamwork makes the dream work. And keeping a marriage strong, especially in Hollywood, is no easy task.

Here at Distractify, we cover a lot of celebrity relationship news. While some of this is positive, like the fact that Ed Sheeran married his childhood friend and longtime crush in 2019, or how Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got back together 17 years after splitting, not all the stories we offer are so romantic. and magical as we would have expected.

The truth is that nearly 50 percent of all marriages in the US end in divorce or separation, and yes, that rule includes celebrity marriages as well.

But on the positive side, we must remember that if half of marriages fail, the other half prosper. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the longest-married celebrity couples because long and happy relationships are always something to celebrate.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married since 2002. Source: Getty Images

If you didn’t know Julia Roberts was married, don’t worry. You are not the only one. The couple keeps their relationship very private. Married since 2002, the couple met while Julia was filming The Mexican. Danny worked as a cameraman on the set. They currently have three children.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999. Source: Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham began dating in 1997 and welcomed their first child, Brooklyn, in early 1999. In July of that year, they married in a luxurious castle in Ireland. They have four children together.

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z have been married since 2008. Source: Getty Images

In 1999, Jay-Z and Beyoncé met when they were both just 18 years old. They started dating at age 19 and after eight years together, they secretly married in 2008. Four years later, the couple welcomed daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir arrived in 2017.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar have been married since 2002. Source: Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. met while filming I Know What You Did last summer in 1997. They married in 2002 and currently have two children.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have been married since 2010. Source: Getty Images

In 1992, Penelope, then 15, and Javier, then 23, starred in the romantic drama Jamón Jamón. However, their real romance would not begin almost 15 years later.

In 2007, they met again on the set of Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona. They started dating, but didn’t go public with the news until 2010, the same year they got married.

They share two sons: Leo Encinas Cruz, who was born in January 2011, and a daughter, Luna Encinas Cruz, who was born in July 2013.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012. Source: Getty Images

After breaking off his engagement to Alanis Morissette in 2007 and then marrying Scarlett Johansson for two years, Ryan Reynolds finally found someone as quirky as he is. In 2010 he met Blake on the set of Green Lantern. They got married in 2012 and now have three daughters together, Inez, James and Betty.

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson have been married since 1980. Source: Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson first met in 1970. A decade later, they were finally married on August 18, 1980. Their only child is Zoe Jackson, who was born in 1982.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been married since 2005. Source: Getty Images

While filming the movie Stuck on You in Miami in 2003, Matt went out for a bite to eat and met then-waitress Luciana. He quickly knew that she was his person. They started dating soon after and were married in 2005. Today, Matt and Luciana have four daughters: Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella Damon.

Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern have been married since 1995. Source: Getty Images

Friends star Lisa Kudrow married her husband Michel Stern in May 1995. In fact, they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on May 27, 2021, the same day Friends: The Reunion premiered on HBO Max. In 1998, they welcomed their first and only child, Julian.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married since 2010. Source: Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who worked on A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2, met through a mutual friend in 2008. They became engaged less than a year later and married on July 10, 2010, during a ceremony. Private at George Clooney’s house. farm on Lake Como, Italy. They have two daughters: Hazel Grace, who was born in 2014, and Violet, who was born in 2016.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since 1997. Source: Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick met in 1991 and married in 1997. They have three children together: son James and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013. Source: Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell first met at producer Shauna Robertson’s birthday dinner in 2007. They quickly started dating and got engaged in 2010.

However, they ended up delaying their wedding for a few years because they only wanted to get married if same-sex marriage was also legalized.

In March 2013, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lincoln. Then, in October 2013, they finally walked down the aisle after a Supreme Court ruling that year found that Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which defined marriage as a “union between a man and a woman”, was unconstitutional.

They welcomed their second daughter, Delta, in December 2014.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish formed a civil partnership in 2005 and married in 2014. Source: Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Elton John has been with his husband David Furnish for 28 years. They started dating in 1993 and formed a civil partnership in December 2005.

Years later, when same-sex marriage became legal in England, they were officially married on December 21, 2014 (which happened to be the ninth anniversary of their civil union)!

They have two sons together: Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John was born in December 2010 via surrogacy and Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John was born via surrogacy in 2013.

Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz have been married since 2010. Source: Getty Images

Alicia Keys and popular music producer Kasseem Dean (whose stage name is Swizz Beatz) have been married since 2010. They have two children together: a son named Egypt Daoud Dean, who was born in 2010, and another son named Genesis Ali Dean. , who was born in 2014.

Pink and Carey Hart have been married since 2006. Source: Getty Images

Pink and her husband Carey Hart had a bit of a rocky start to their relationship. The couple started dating in 2001, but broke up in 2003. By 2005, they had reconciled and married the following year.

In 2008, they encountered more relationship problems and briefly broke up, but then quietly got back together. In 2011, they welcomed their first daughter, Willow. Then, in 2016, they welcomed their son Jameson.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have been married since 2010. Source: Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky got engaged after less than a year of dating. In December 2010 they got married and have been together ever since. They have three children together: daughters India Rose and Sasha, and son Tristan.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997. Source: Getty Images

While their relationship has been rocky, with both Will and Jada admitting to cheating, the couple has still been married since 1997. They have two children together: a son Jaden and a daughter Willow. Jada is also stepmother to Will’s son, Trey Smith, who comes from a previous marriage.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married since 2008. Source: Getty Images

Ellen and Portia de Rossi began dating in 2004. In 2008, they married two months after the California Supreme Court first legalized same-sex marriage (this decision would come under fire until 2013). Ellen and Portia currently have no children together.

