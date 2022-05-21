These are 3 science fiction movies to watch this weekend

The Science fiction is one of the categories from cinema entertaining that exist, not only presents us with stories that could perfectly become reality within Little timeThey are always accompanied by amazing scenarios and plots to rethink the world where we live and you are 3 unmissable recommendations.

3 science fiction movies:

The end of everything:

From the hand of experimental director David M. Rosenthal, comes the most interesting film he has ever made, after venturing into Thrillers and some comedies, he presents us with “The End of Everything” an exciting post-apocalyptic story that shows us in detail the events close to a disaster climate

How could humanity survive the chaos of climatic disasters that devastate everything is one of the questions that the director raises through a story full of desolation, chaos and despite everything, the love of the protagonist who defies the new reality, an unmissable story.

Friendship’s death.

An interesting independent proposal from the late 80’s, in this story we meet a race of aliens who send an android to earth, after landing with a mission of peace for the human race, he realizes the error in calculations.

The landing place is conflictive Palestine, a place where you will learn about war, ideals and human conflicts, a story that is cataloged as a cult film, starring none other than Tilda Swinton loaded with one of the best scripts made in recent years.

Criminal:

In a thriller with an extraordinary cast, this film is starred by the great actor Kevin Costner, who tells us a dark story with CIA experiments, where the lines of ethics and morals blur as we advance in the last mission of the agents .

After the death of one of the most important agents of this intelligence agency, his skills are transplanted to an assassin sentenced to death, who is appointed by the government to complete the last mission and thus finish what he started unsuccessfully.

This film also has the participation of Gal Gadot, Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Oldman and Ryan Reynolds, which makes it simply unmissable. If you liked these proposals, discover more recommendations in our entertainment section.