These are ALL J Balvin’s businesses that made him a millionaire

J Balvin he has become the best Colombian singer of the moment, proof of this is his recent release ‘Sigue’ with nothing more and nothing less than, the British singer Ed Sheeran, but not only did music make him a man millionaire to Joseph, also his various business with large firms around the world that make him one of the highest paid singers today and his fortune continues to grow.

The music of J Balvin it sounds in the SpongeBob movie, which was his first foray into film and has also been featured in a Super Bowl. It is expected that during this 2022 he will release new record material to continue above Carlos Vives as the Colombian singer with the largest fortune this year.

Related news

J Balvin is also a true fashion icon, which is why various prestigious brands from around the world have sought out ‘El Negocios’ to secure large and millionaires campaigns around the world that have become a success and the collections that arise from these collaborations become collections.

It is estimated that J Balvin He has a fortune of 20 million dollars that, at 36 years old, continues to grow and add zeros after the singer’s collaboration with Buchannans Marsters was recently launched, in a new business venture for the singer.

These are all the businesses of J Balvin