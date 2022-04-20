The singer Luis Miguel is celebrating his 52 years of life today, becoming one of the most iconic performers of all music in Spanish thanks to his great musical successes that implemented a unique and unrepeatable style, this led him to be a great entrepreneur with many business that were profitable, making ‘El Sol’ a man millionaire and with much to do in the middle of 2022 after overcoming a financial crisis.

And it is that the life of Luis Miguel It has not been easy, the interpreter had to face several lawsuits and skirt problems that cost him a large part of his estate, putting his legacy at risk. But his revival millionaire it was thanks to various business that until now guarantee a great life for him and his children.

In 2019 Aracely Arámbula, mother of the two children of Luis Miguel She confessed that she was being the economic support of her family after the singer was involved in great financial troubles that caused him to lose a good part of his immense earnings due to a lousy administration.

It is said that in his best times Luis Miguel He was one of the first artists to charge a million dollars per presentation, a somewhat historic figure for many artists in the world who dream of reaching this figure for each of their shows but few achieve, this was one of the great reasons they did millionaire to the Sun in a short time.

Netflix paid to Luis Miguel 4 million dollars to bring the life of the Sun to his screen, scoring a resounding success on his list because Luis Miguel, the series, became a success that was replicated in all its seasons, from here came the millionaire resurgence of ‘Luismi’ well, with this money he promoted his new business among which stand out a label for new talents and clothing and jewelry brands for men.

These are all Luis Miguel’s businesses that made him a millionaire

It is said that the fortune from Luis Miguel exceeds the 180 million from Dollarsbecome one of the wealthiest men in the world thanks to his business in large tourist destinations such as Acapulco or Miami, where it has several rental properties and hotels.

These are all business from Luis Miguel what they did millionaire:

Singing

Performance

Luis Miguel, the series

Restaurants

Real estate

Hotels

Advertising

YouTube Royalties

Spotify Royalties

label

mens clothing brand

jewelry brand

Although Luis Miguel had problems with the mother of his children, it seems that now everything has improved for the “Sun” and although there was no reconciliation with Aracely Arámbula, he is happy at 52 years old, enjoying his life better away from addictions and bad friendships that brought him endless problems in the past.