The name of Mark Anthony He is well known in the world of entertainment, because in addition to being a singer and actor, he has been one of the most mediatic couples of superstar Jennifer López, with whom he was even married for several years, however, his intelligence in the business turned it into millionaire.

Various media have reported that Marc has a fortune valued at approximately 80 million dollars, which he has achieved through his talent as an artist, as well as his vision in the business.

These are all Marc Anthony’s businesses that made him a millionaire

In addition to standing out in entertainment as a singer and actor, Mark Anthony has been able to invest his money, so these are all the business that turned him into millionaire:

Since more than 30 years, Marc He has stood out as a singer by releasing around 20 albums, which have earned him dozens of tours and received some recognition such as Grammy and Billboard Awards for the high sales of his albums. It is estimated that she earns around a million dollars per concert and receives approximately 500 thousand dollars a year for the reproduction of her video clips and songs through digital platforms.

Participations as an actor

His popularity in the artistic world has increased due to the opportunity to work with important film celebrities, such as director Martin Scorsese and actors Denzel Washington and Salma Hayek.

Has invested in real estate

In 2018, Mark Anthony He bought a mansion in Florida for 19 million dollars, which two years later put it up for sale for 27 million, without making any changes. He has also acquired other properties located in exclusive areas of California, New York and the Dominican Republic.

The singer has collaborated with the Kohl’s brand to launch his own line of clothing and accessories, which has had very good sales results.

Has an NFL team

Since 2009, it has been one of the most important partners of the Miami Dolphins football team, one of the most popular squads in the United States. Forbes magazine estimates that the club is valued at nearly $2 billion, ranking 33rd among the world’s most valuable clubs and 17th among clubs worldwide.

He is a representative of several artists

Marc Anthony created the company Magnus Media, which is in charge of representing artists and athletes that include Gente de Zona, Fonseca, the duo Mau y Ricky, the Cuban Cimafunk, as well as some baseball stars, among them the pitcher of the New York Yankees, Aroldis Chapman, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, among others.