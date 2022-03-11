Eduin Cazthe Grupo Firme vocalist accumulated a great fortune in recent years thanks to the overwhelming success of the group, which gradually increased thanks to several business in different turns that have already returned millionaire the idol of the moment in band music.

Recently Eduin Caz He graduated with a degree in marketing, so he immediately put his fortune to work to become an entrepreneur. The millionaire Vocalist of the group of the moment, she diversified her income to give her family great stability, so now she does not take her finger off the line and continues to make large investments.

On March 24 and 25, the fortune of Eduin Caz will reach a new level when it performs with Grupo Firme at the CDMX Sol Forum, it should be noted that the tickets for this presentation were sold in just a matter of minutes and it will be the first large-scale presentation of this group in the country’s capital.

Eduin Caz He also took time to tell about his business to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, acknowledging that he does not like to buy luxury cars because he does not believe that it will leave him money, that he prefers a functional car and with which he can be transported before using luxury vehicles that can even put the millionaire at risk .

During the same interview in ‘The Second That Changed My Life’, Eduin Caz He said that within the investments he has, real estate stands out, because he says that with this line of business he was able to provide employment for his family, since his family and friends are in charge of managing these business.

These are ALL of Eduin Caz’s businesses that made him a MILLIONAIRE

The businesses of Eduin Caz They have helped the singer stay focused and not get carried away by ‘the song of the sirens’, losing ground and moving away from what he does best. It is expected that within these business a new album of unreleased songs by Grupo Firme is released with which it will continue to increase its musical legacy.

Eduin Caz He also has a clothing brand for the whole family that is going through a good time and is about to launch the second season of the line and has already become a profitable business for the singer of Grupo Firme.

The interpreter of ‘Ya Supérame’ turned millionaire with music and his vision for businesswhich diversifies into several branches, has set up a Sinaloa food restaurant in Colombia that is becoming a success and is already preparing for its expansion.

These are all business from Eduin Caz: