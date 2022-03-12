Since his passage through the media, Ines Gomez Mont She became one of the most popular conductors in Mexico, because at first her fresh and relaxed way of approaching the issues of approaching the shows caught the attention of viewers, however, this facet was not what led her to get a great fortune, but took the opportunity to undertake several business what made it millionaire.

Agnes She began to gain popularity as an actress in 1997 with the telenovela ‘Tric Trac’, but she achieved fame on TV Azteca by hosting the now-defunct program ‘Los 25 +’, from there she became the host of various television broadcasts, because in addition to Being part of Azteca Deportes was also integrated into ‘Ventaneando’, where her presence became one of the stars.

Related news

Although she was one of the most followed presenter, Gomez Mont He moved away from the screens and decided to dedicate himself to his family, and began to have temporary participation in various television shows, so it was more than clear that his source of income did not depend on television.

According to various media, his fortune is around 3 billion pesos, a figure that would have been exposed by the luxurious lifestyle he boasted on social networks, as well as the recent legal scandal he is facing, in which he is accused of money laundering. money, diversion of resources through ghost companies and organized crime with her husband Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga.

These are all the businesses of Inés Gómez Mont that made her a millionaire

Although the source of his wealth has not yet been clarified, in addition to his career on television, Ines Gomez Mont has had others business what made it millionaire.

As a presenter, she became very popular, for which she became one of the best paid on TV Azteca, and she was even able to take long vacations to dedicate herself to her family. Although over the years, she has completely left her facet as a driver in the background.

It is known that the driver would have registered her name as a trademark with the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) in 2019, but this was granted until 2021 and is licensed until 2029. With this, she was allowed to offer the commercialization of legal services, services for the physical protection of material goods and people, as well as personal services. Something that she most likely knew how to use in the foundation of her Foundation Ines Gomez Mont Arena (FIGMA), which presumes to support single mothers and their sons and daughters.

In his social networks he has more than two million followers, and where he used to show his lifestyle, promote some products and even share family advice.

The driver owns the brand Agnes by Gomez Montwhich was a fashion line that produced shoes, handbags, and headgear, among other clothing and accessories.

With her first husband Javier Díaz, she debuted as a businesswoman when together they opened the ‘Reina’ nightclub, of which she came to declare: “It’s going very well for us, thank God. It’s my debut in this business facet; great experts are helping me and I’m happy because in a publication they put it as the number one club in Mexico City”said.

After her divorce, she ended this business, but continued in the business world by associating herself in the activities of her current husband Víctor Álvarez Puga, however, this relationship is the one that now has her involved in legal problems.