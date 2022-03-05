These are ALL the COMPANIES that left Russia: due to the conflict they closed in 2022 (LIST)

After the invasion of Russia to its neighboring country, Ukraine, NATO allies and United States decided to apply Economic sanctions to the KREMLIN, with the intention of putting an end to the warlike conflict.

Thus, several companies of all kinds (technology, fashion, automotive and more), decided to join the countries that condemn the warlike movements of the government in charge of Vladimir Putin and announced their departure from Russia for contravening their interests and missions.

In Heraldo Binario we present you a LIST of companies that have stepped out from Russia:

Aviation industry:

Airbus

boeing

AeroCap Holdings

Lufthansa technician

Automotive industry

Toyota

Mitsubishi

Sling

volkswagen

BMW

Mercedes Benz

Daimler Truck

Mazda

General Motors

Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin

Renault

Harley Davidson

Ford

Hyundai-Kia

Volvo

telecommunications

Banking

world Bank

HSBC

Nordea

Mashreq Bank

ING Group

Industry sector:

Swedish engineering group Sandvik

Atlas Copco

Metso Outotech

Norsk Hydro

Siemens

Swiss engineering and automation group ABB

CRH, second largest supplier of construction materials in the world

Energetic industry

BP and Shell

Total Energies of France

Norwegian energy group Equinor

Orsted from Denmark

ExxonMobil

Italian energy group Eni

Austrian energy group OMV

Central

German turbine manufacturer Siemens Energy

Global commodity trader Trafigura

The German utility company Uniper and its majority shareholder Fortum

Technip Energies

audiovisual industry

Netflix

Disney

Warner Bros

Sony Pictures Entertainment

logistics industry

United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, based in the US

The three largest container lines, MSC, Maersk and CMA CGM

Hapag Lloyd of Germany

Deutsche Post

Küehne+Nagel

Fashion industry

Adidas

Nike

Cougar

H&M, the second largest fashion retailer in the world

Mango

Burberry

technology industry

Manzana

Alphabet, parent company of Google

microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Dell

Atlassian Corp.

Others

Ikea

Nokian Tires

Kemira

Stora Enso

Spotify

