These are ALL the COMPANIES that left Russia: due to the conflict they closed in 2022 (LIST)

Written in BUSINESS the
After the invasion of Russia to its neighboring country, Ukraine, NATO allies and United States decided to apply Economic sanctions to the KREMLIN, with the intention of putting an end to the warlike conflict.
Thus, several companies of all kinds (technology, fashion, automotive and more), decided to join the countries that condemn the warlike movements of the government in charge of Vladimir Putin and announced their departure from Russia for contravening their interests and missions.
In Heraldo Binario we present you a LIST of companies that have stepped out from Russia:
Aviation industry:
- Airbus
- boeing
- AeroCap Holdings
- Lufthansa technician
Automotive industry
- Toyota
- Mitsubishi
- Sling
- volkswagen
- BMW
- Mercedes Benz
- Daimler Truck
- Mazda
- General Motors
- Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin
- Renault
- Harley Davidson
- Ford
- BMW
- Hyundai-Kia
- Volvo
telecommunications
Banking
- world Bank
- HSBC
- Nordea
- Mashreq Bank
- ING Group
Industry sector:
- Swedish engineering group Sandvik
- Atlas Copco
- Metso Outotech
- Norsk Hydro
- Siemens
- Swiss engineering and automation group ABB
- CRH, second largest supplier of construction materials in the world
Energetic industry
- BP and Shell
- Total Energies of France
- Norwegian energy group Equinor
- Orsted from Denmark
- ExxonMobil
- Italian energy group Eni
- Austrian energy group OMV
- Central
- German turbine manufacturer Siemens Energy
- Global commodity trader Trafigura
- The German utility company Uniper and its majority shareholder Fortum
- Technip Energies
audiovisual industry
- Netflix
- Disney
- Warner Bros
- Sony Pictures Entertainment
logistics industry
- United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp, based in the US
- The three largest container lines, MSC, Maersk and CMA CGM
- Hapag Lloyd of Germany
- Deutsche Post
- Küehne+Nagel
Fashion industry
- Adidas
- Nike
- Cougar
- H&M, the second largest fashion retailer in the world
- Mango
- Burberry
technology industry
- Manzana
- Alphabet, parent company of Google
- microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
- Dell
- Atlassian Corp.
Others
- Ikea
- Nokian Tires
- Kemira
- Stora Enso
- Spotify
Follow Heraldo Binario on Google News, CLICK HERE.