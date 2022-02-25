These are all the crosses of the round of 16 of the Euro…

This Friday was held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, the draw for the round of 16 of the Europa League. The 16 teams that qualified already know their rivals for this next round that will be played between March 10 and 17. There will be several great matches, such as Porto-Lyon and Atalanta-Leverkusen, which will raise the temperature and add more ‘flavor’ to the European competition.

In addition to the interesting crossover between the ‘dragons’ and the ‘lions’, Atalanta ‘tamped down’ Olympiacos with a global result of (1-5) and qualified for the next phase, where they will face Leverkusen, which occupies the third position in the Bundesliga. Both teams are fighting for European places in their respective leaguesand they will make this key a ‘delicacy’ for the fan.

For its part, the surprise of the competition, the FC Barcelonawill seek to ensure their classification in the first leg at the Camp Nou against Galatasaray. The Turks arrive undefeated from the group stage, where they got 12 of 18 possible points. However, Barça is the clear favorite to win the ticket to the quarterfinals.

The other two Spanish teams, Real Betis and Sevilla, will have two of the toughest rivals in the tournament. For its part, those of Julen Lopetegui ‘will collide’ with the English West Ham, in a duel that will speed up the heartbeat of football lovers. While, Benito Villamarín will receive the Teutonic arrival of Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg.

Finally, the Portuguese of Sporting Braga will make an appearance against AS Monaco and the revealing Scottish squad of Rangers, who left out Erling Haaland and company, will have to overcome Red Star Belgrade, one of the most historic teams in Serbia . The table is served and the Europa League will be more ‘spicy’ than ever.

This is how the Europa League round of 16 matches remained