These are all the flights to Nicaragua from Cuba in September

Traveling to Nicaragua from Cuba in September? We offer you the official calendar offered by the Cuban airport company known as ECASA. Through the different airports on the island and various airlines, it connects directly and with stopovers with the Sandino Airport in Managua, the capital of that Central American nation.

From Holguín, they point out this connection with the Dominican airline, Air Century. Every Sunday in September, towards Santo Domingo-Puerto Príncipe-Managua. In other words, two previous stops, before arriving in Nicaragua. But it is still one of the most popular routes among Cubans.

Departing from Havana, Conviasa and Aruba operate, the most popular with direct connections to Nicaragua. From the “José Martí” they go to Nicaragua, for Conviasa, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, heading to Managua. They return to Cuba, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, from the Nicaraguan capital.

While Aruba, maintains from Havana in September, connections on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with a flight to Managua, on those days. This same company has departures to Nicaragua through Camagüey, in the center of Cuba. Every Tuesday and Saturday it has a direct flight to Managua, returning on Monday and the same Saturday.

FLIGHTS TO NICARAGUA FROM CUBA, SEPTEMBER

In the last 10 months, since Nicaragua removed the entry visa to its territory from Cuban travelers, more than 200,000 people of that nationality have entered that country, and have continued towards the southern border of the United States. The majority, more than 100,000, have entered and settled in northern territory.

Air tickets have skyrocketed for that route, selling between US$3,000 and US$4,000 per person. An outrage that many have paid for, selling their houses, their possessions in Cuba or borrowing from relatives abroad.

A recent investigation by the Miami Hispanic channel, Univisión, revealed that these airlines, in that time, have pocketed up to 750 million dollars and have transported more than a thousand Cubans a day to Nicaragua.