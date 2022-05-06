These are all the hidden details in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness [FW Labs] – FayerWayer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It was finally released in theaters and the truth is that it was completely crazy. Sam Raimi’s film tackles a completely different style than anything we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which does not mean that everything has been perfect.

The tape is responsible for continuing to open doors to future characters and new stories so that Marvel Studios have material to work for at least 20 more years. In addition, it raises the expectations of the fans who, without a doubt, already sitting down to see this film, are waiting for the next productions.

In this way we know some of the hidden details in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that were even shown in the second post-credits scene, which is nothing more than a joke for those who were left waiting until the last white letter on a black background. We start with the spoilers .

The hidden details in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Redemption for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

Many MCU fans constantly criticize that the Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Juvenile Troubles they end up being the cause of the main problems in their films. But in the Sam Raimi tape it is clear that it is Wanda Maximoff one of those responsible for the multiverse beginning to break.

Scarlet Witch is behind the powers of America Chavez, which has the ability to go through different universes just by giving reality a (literal) fist. And we say that the character played by Elizabeth Olsen is one of those responsible, because in addition to this rupture of the multiverse it is also caused by the death of one of the versions of Kang the conqueror, in the Loki series

América Chávez: more talk for the Young Avengers

The change of generation in the MCU is something that we already knew was going to happen, but witnessing the transition process is exciting. Each new character we see on screen, one more powerful than the other, means that a new league of superheroes is forming that intends to protect the Earth? Not to the universe? Neither… Yes to the entire multiverse.

It’s not to say that all the new heroes coming to Marvel will be young talent to freshen up the screen. But they are paving the way so that in the near future they will be the guardians of realities.

Kate Bishop in Hawkeye (Marvel)

Officially, we already saw América Chávez appear on the screen, played by Xochitl Gomez; Kate Bishop, played by hailee steinfeld; the future version of Cassie Lang (Ant-Man’s daughter who is already announced for the actress Kathryn Newton); and probably Wanda’s children, who are now confirmed to exist in other universes.

America Chavez (Marvel)

The Illuminati: was it disrespectful?

The appearance of the illuminati represented a new world order of control by a group of extraordinary superheroes.

We already knew that Professor was going to appear Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), the Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). But they also add reed richards (John Krasinski), the Captain Marvel by Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and black-bolt (Anson Mount, himself from Inhumans).

Elizabeth Olsen never goes out of style. The level of acting is brutal, as well as his powers, which he finally marvels at in this movie of #DoctorStrange gives us a glimpse of what she can really do when she becomes corrupted and unleashes a lot of her power #MultiverseofMadness pic.twitter.com/9xPnuutGty — Van Kai ↗️ (@VanLeStrange) May 5, 2022

So with such excellent casting we wonder if it was disrespectful that they couldn’t be or even pose a threat to Scarlet Witch, who takes them down in a matter of seconds.

A trip to old Dormammu

The first post-credit scene finally reveals the character of Charlize Theron in Marvel: Clea. According to the comics, she is one of Doctor Strange’s great loves and the one in charge of inheriting the mantle of Supreme Sorceress after Stephen’s death.

It appears through a portal that in the background shows a world similar to the one inhabited by the first villain of Doctor Strange in the UCM: Dormammu. This is no coincidence since Clea is of the same race as one of the rulers of the dark dimension, as Mister X explains to us in one of the usual reviews of him.

We were at the cinema and we didn’t know if there was a second post credit, we quickly searched the Internet, as we always do, and it turned out that there was. ANDWe expect something similar to what happened in No Way Home that showed us the first preview precisely of Doctor Strange. However, it was nothing more than a joke for the viewers.

But even for Marvel, a joke has to have a certain relationship and backstory to analyze. In the scene appears an ordinary human from the Earth of the multiverse in which the Illuminati are. He is a street food vendor played by Bruce Campbell, a friend of Sam Raimi who is also the doorman in the stage play Mary Jane in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 2; precisely directed by Raimi.

–