These are all the kings that the United Kingdom has had

(CNN Spanish) — Queen Elizabeth II has died this Thursday at the age of 96, the longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland: she ruled 70 years.

Elizabeth was also queen of 15 countries of the British Commonwealth, such as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and ruled the second part of the 20th century, in the midst of the Cold War, and the beginning of the 21st century.

His name joins that of a long list of regents in the United Kingdom, preceded by the monarchs of England and, further back, those of the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms, especially Wessex.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain was formed in 1707, with the union of England, Scotland and Wales, which together form Great Britain. In 1801, Ireland was united, forming the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland (which, after Ireland’s independence in 1922, changed its name to its current name).

This is a list of all the kings that the United Kingdom has had, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, from its formation in 1707 to Elizabeth II, as a prelude to the rise of her son Charles III.

Anne (1702-1714)

She was the first queen of England, Scotland and Wales at the same time, and in her reign the United Kingdom of Great Britain was proclaimed. She belonged to the Stuart house.

George I (1714-1727)

He was the first king of the House of Hanover, of German origin.

George II (1727-1760)

Also of the House of Hanover, he ruled during the beginning of the Seven Years’ War against France.

George III (1760-1820)

Third of the House of Hanover, he ruled in the middle of the Industrial Revolution and then during the Napoleonic Wars, where the United Kingdom and its allies finally defeated Napoleon’s France.

George IV (1820-1830)

Fourth of the Hanover house, he ruled just 10 years.

William IV (1830-1837)

Fifth of the House of Hanover, his reign was even shorter than that of his predecessor.

Victory (1837-1901)

One of the most remembered queens of the United Kingdom, Victoria, also of the House of Hanover, ruled for a long period (64 years, only surpassed by Elizabeth II) marked by the second Industrial Revolution, the rise of the British Empire and colonialism.

Edward VII (1901-1910)

The first king of the house of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, he ruled during the early 20th century and the imperialist competition between the UK and Germany.

George V (1910-1936)

Second of the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, he ruled during World War I and changed the name of his house to Windsor.

Edward VIII (1936)

From the new house of Windsor, he ruled for less than a year before abdicating in favor of his brother.

George VI (1936-1952)

Elizabeth II’s father ruled from the House of Windsor during World War II and became an icon of the British war effort.

Elizabeth II (1952-2022)

The young queen assumed the throne at the age of 26 after the death of her father. She ended up being the longest in the history of her country.