These are all the Marvel Studios series that you cannot miss; premieres and more

United States.- The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow. As well as The Mandalorian expanded the galaxy starwars, Marvel is doing the same with a slew of new TV shows, debuting on Disney+. Some focus on familiar faces from the movies, while others will introduce new heroes.

We present below all the Marvel programs that have premiered and those that are about to be released, without a doubt, this change from cinema to television is one of the greatest successes that Disney has had with two of its most important and millionaire franchises.

WandaVision and Agatha: House of Harkness

First there was the weird and wonderful WandaVision, centered on scarlet witch dand elizabeth olsen Y View from Paul Bettany. Inspired by classic TV sitcoms over the decades, this trippy series took a deep dive into Wanda and Vision’s love story and ultimately served as a poignant meditation on grief.

kathryn hahn also stole the show as the classic “nosy neighbor” guy, agnes, with Teyona Parris making her debut as the new heroineto Monica Rambeau. Agnes de Hahn was also announced to have her own spin-off series.Agatha: House of Harkness.

Falcon and the winter soldier

Now he is the captain: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) inherited the coat of arms captain americato in end gameand this new series follows Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) while facing the villain of the Civil War Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl). The former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. from Emily VanCamp, Sharon Carter, with Wyatt Russell joining the cast as the government super soldier John Walker.

Everyone’s favorite god of lies has his own series, following Loki from Tom Hiddleston through time and space. The cast also includes Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson Y Gugu Mbatha-Raw. A second season of the show was announced during a mid-credits sequence in the season 1 finale, though it is not an expected release date.

your companions avengers they’ve had their solo movies, and now Clint Barton has his turn in the spotlight, in a series that follows the eagle-eyed archer from Jeremy Renner while training his young protégé Kate Bishop, interpreted by hailee steinfeld from Dickinson.

Disney + Day 2021 also brought news of a spin-off of hawk eye for the character of Maya Lopez, a deaf rude from the MCU who gets away with it Clint and Kate (and that he has a personal connection to a familiar Marvel baddie…) The showThrew out, will star Alaqua Cox, the deaf Native American actress who plays Maya.

narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the omniscient Vigilant, this animated anthology imagines alternate realities in the universe Marvel, like what if Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell)) will take the super serum of the Captain America instead?

Dozens of familiar Marvel heroes will lend their voices to the series, including the late Chadwick Boseman in his last Marvel appearance as T’Challa, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael B. Jordan, Natalie Portman, Paul Rudd Y Mark Ruffalo.

A second season of What If…? has been announced, along with the spin-offfMarvel Zombies (an expansion of What If…? season 1, episode 5).

She-Hulk: Lawyer of Heroes

Tatiana Maslany from Orphan Black interprets Jennifer Walters, the brilliant lawyer-turned-superhero (who’s also cousin to Bruce Banner). Maslany will be accompanied by Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk from the MCU since The Avengers in 2012) and Tim Roth (reprising his role as Emil Blonsky / abomination from The Incredible Hulk), as well as newcomers from Marvel Renée Elise Goldberry, Jameela Jamil Y Josh Segarra.

the actor of starwars oscar isaac iPlay the classic undercover hero. In the comics, Moon Knight is an erratic vigilante named Mark Specter, that he might get his powers from an ancient Egyptian moon god, or he might be insane. Isaac is accompanied on screen by himself, as well as Ethan Hawke like the quiet but deadl Arthur Harrow, and the actress May Calamawy as the brilliant Egyptian archaeologist Layla El-Faouly.

Marvel’s first Muslim-American superheroine is getting her own show, starring newcomer Iman Vellani as the idealistic and geek Kamala Khan. She is a high school student from New Jersey he can stretch and “embiggen” his body to fight crime, and obediently defends his hometown (when he’s not writing fanfic in his spare time).

Nick Furry, the super spy Samuel L Jacksonhas been a key part of the MCU since he first appeared in the post-credits scene of the primer Iron Man. Now, he’s starring in his own show, along with Ben Mendelson like the shapeshifter. Skrull Talos and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the as yet unnamed villain.

The next series focuses on james rhodes of Don Cheadle, also know as Warmachine, who faces new threats after the death of his veteran friend Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). ANDThe show will follow Rhodey as he grapples with one of Tony’s biggest fears: What happens when Stark technology falls into the wrong hands?

Image Marvel Comics

the legacy of Tony Stark will also live with the next show of Ironheart. Dominic Thornefrom Judas and the Black Messiah, interprets Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage inventor who builds her own version of the classic suit of Hombre de Hierro. The character will make his debut in the MCU in Black Panther 2 before appearing in his solo series.

Image Marvel Studios

Baby Groot returns! The little arboreal hero will star in a new series of shorts in Disney+, along with “several new and unusual characters”.