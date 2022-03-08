these are all the news

Some other change that may interest you may be available.

PlayStation has PlayStation Plus. Xbox has Xbox Live Gold. And how could it be otherwise, Nintendo also has its own service which offers different incentives such as games and cloud saves together with the possibility of being able to play in the online modes of the different titles of the console, being this service known as Nintendo Switch Online.

Under this premise, it must be said that recently it has been possible to see that Nintendo Switch Online has received an updatebeing available now for download on all consoles once they connect to the Internet.

It should be noted that at the moment update size unknown, being so that the download time will depend on this factor and on the connectivity with the network itself. Despite this, we do know what it is. the content of this updatewhich has been cataloged as 2.0.0., so it is to imagine that will bring many things.

This is what you will have in the 2.0.0 update. from nintendo switch online

Through the patch notes, it has been possible to know the following aspects of these Nintendo Switch Online updates:

Update to the general design of Nintendo Switch Online.

Now you can see which friends are online.

Online status settings can be changed.

You can see the FC (Friend Code).

Implementation of minor changes.

At the moment this is what is known, but the truth is that something else is always added in this type of update, which is aimed at avoid problems related to unofficial programs.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC can be played without purchase if this condition is met

Be that as it may, it must be said that Nintendo Switch Online is currently available in 2 packs, either the basic one that gives access to cloud saves, online, NES and SNES games among other minor content; and the one who adds the Expansion Packwhich not only includes games from Nintendo 64 and SEGA consoles, but also gives the possibility to play Animal Crossing New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC at no additional cost for the duration of the subscription.

Related topics: Nintendo

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!