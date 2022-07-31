These are all the nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards, where Zendaya has made history again | Film and Television

For yet another year, the United States Television Academy announces the nominees for its prestigious Emmy Awards. The objective is to reward the best series and performances of the year, as deemed appropriate by those in charge of giving these awards. In 2022, several productions have taken the world by storm and actresses like Zendaya have made history.

Succession is the series with the most nominations, a total of 25 will lead to the next edition to be held on September 12. follow him ted lasso Y The White Lotuswith 20; Hackswith 17; Only murders in the building, with 17; Y euphoriawith 16. In this edition, HBO beats Netflix in terms of nominations: 140 versus 105.

For its part, The Squid Game has also obtained nominations, both in the productive and interpretative part, becoming the first non-English speaking series in history to be a candidate to wear a statuette at the Emmy Awards.

Selena Gomez has received several awards for Only murders in the buildingwhile Zendaya has marked, again, a milestone. The interpreter of Euphoria is the most nominated producer and the youngest actress nominated, twice, in history. She was very happy about the 16 nominations with which the HBO production will be presented at the 2022 awards: “I am so proud to work alongside you (the series team) and CONGRATULATIONS!”.

Zendaya has garnered five nominations, including Best Leading Actress in a Drama. Her co-star, sydney sweeney She has also won a nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Upon hearing the news, the interpreter did not hesitate to call her mother, giving us a very emotional moment, where she looked very emotional.

Full list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards

drama series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

Separation

the squid game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

comedy series

Abbott College

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

What we do in the shadows

Miniseries or anthology series

dopesick

The Dropout

Who is Anna?

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Drama Lead Actor

Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Separation)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Drama Leading Actress

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Drama Supporting Actor

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (The Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Separation)

Christopher Walkine (Separation)

Oh Yeong-su (The Squid Game)

Drama Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette (Separation)

Julia GarnerOzarks

Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Comedy Leading Actor

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)

Martin Short (Only murders in the building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Comedy Leading Actress

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott College)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Comedy Supporting Actor

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott College)

Henry WinklerBarry

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Comedy Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott College)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott College)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso

Leading Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Heaven Commanded)

Oscar Isaac (Secrets of a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Season Eleven)

Sebastian StanPam & Tommy

Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Who is Anna?)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth RogenPam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael StuhbargDopesick

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie