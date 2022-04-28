These are all the probabilities of appearance of a variocolor Pokémon in Pokémon GO

An interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games on the mobile market has returned to us. We are talking in this case about Pokémon GO.

Since its introduction in the second generation, the variocolored or shiny Pokémon have become for some of the fans of the franchise in one of the most important aspects. Counting in the main titles with a probability of appearance of 1/4096 from the sixth generation, getting one is really complicated despite the existence of specific methods for it.

But, in Pokémon GO, the probability of finding a shiny Pokémon seems to be completely different, making the continuity in the title more interesting. Although there are no concrete data, a study by The Silph Road has established the specified probabilities according to each situation.

Chances of finding a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon GO without any special event or circumstance

The probability of finding a Shiny Pokémon in the wild without any special circumstances is 1/500 or 0.2%

Encounters with a rare Pokémon in the wild seem to be 1 in 125 or 0.8%

In the case of an encounter with a Pokémon classified as very rare, the chances of it being shiny are 1/62.5 or 1.6%

Shiny probability of legendary, singular Pokémon and in special events

The probability of appearance of a legendary or singular shiny introduced in the title under normal circumstances are 1/20 or 5%

On the other hand, the Pokémon that is set as featured on a Community Day has a shiny rate of 1/15 or 6.6%

But finally the Pokémon with the most probability of being shiny are the Featured in Three-Hour Raid Days counting on a probability of 1/10 or 10%

It should be noted that in other events such as Safari Zones the probability of appearance of shiny also increases, but apparently this would vary between each event.

What do you think?

