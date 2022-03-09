These are all the punishments against Querétaro for violence against Atlas

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 08.03.2022 14:10:30





Before the violence that arose in Queretaro during the match between White Roosters and Atlas of Day 9 of the Clausura 2022 at La Corregidora Stadium, Liga MX and the Mexican Soccer Federation determined some sanctions with immediate effectin addition to prevention and identification measures for members of bars.

What were the sanctions against Querétaro?

The first punishment What was determined was that Gallos Blancos lost at the table 3-0 against Atlas the game that was left unfinished on Saturday, as indicated in article 47 of the Liga MX competition regulations. The Queretaro Club You will also have to pay a economic fine of one million 500 thousand pesos.

“When a match is suspended due to lack of guarantees, motivated by unsportsmanlike attitude, rebellion or any situation caused by Players, Technical Staff or Directors of a Club, and the fact is reported in the Arbitration Report and in the Commissioner’s report, in In this case, the Disciplinary Commission will carry out the corresponding investigation and apply the sanctions to which the offenders have been made creditors, in addition to the fact that the Club to which they belong will lose the match 3-0 and, in relation to the goals scored, it will be subject to the provisions of the applicable Competition Regulation”, establishes the regulation.

Another sanction is that the Querétaro will have to play a year behind closed doorsand it will be up to the new board (Grupo Caliente) to define where they will play their home games, as well as the youth and women’s teams.

What punishment was there for the bars of Querétaro and Atlas?

Liga MX determined that the Gallos Blancos bar called The resistanceblamed for originating the violence against the rojinegros, will not be able to enter the stadium when they play as local in the next three years and by one year to away matches. For its part, the atlas bar The 51 she will be grounded for six months without being able to attend any game of his team as a visitor.

Which managers were punished for the anger in Querétaro?

The Assembly of Owners decided remove the administration from the team to the group of partners led by Gabriel Solares, Manuel Velarde and Greg Taylorwho paid the franchise to Grupo Caliente in installments.

The three named characters were also sanctioned with five years of inactivity in Mexican socceras well as the sports director of the Querétaro Club, Adolfo Ríos.

