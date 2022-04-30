These are all the rumors of the next crossover of the Marvel Universe

MEXICO.- The great phenomenon that we all now know as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) turns 14 next May. This successful series of movies and television shows inspired by Marvel Comics characters began in 2008 with Iron-Man, the first Marvel film starring Robert Downey Jr., who brought to life the genius, eccentric millionaire, playboy and philanthropist Tony Stark. .

It is to this peculiar character that we owe having formed one of the most beloved (and profitable) groups of superheroes in the modern era. To do this, he used Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who joined in the first great crossover of the UCM: Avengers ( The Avengers), a film that premiered on April 27, 2012.

Over the years, this group has been joined by other heroes such as Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), The Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, among others), El Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Vision (Paul Bettany), and many others.

As many will know, the Marvel Universe is divided into phases that include a certain number of films that share a peculiarity, almost all of them have a sequel to Avengers. The first tape of 2012 was the closure of Phase 1; the second ended with Avengers: The Age of Ultron and Ant-Man, in 2015; Phase 3 had (for now) the grand finale of the two-part saga with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which came out in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Who will take the place of the Avengers?

Phase 4 of the Marvel Universe began only in 2021 with the Black Widow solo movie, which in fact meant the character’s goodbye in the franchise. The same has happened with characters like Iron-Man and Captain America, of whom only their memory remains. This year the fourth Thor movie (Love and Thunder) is released, which seems to be the last of the God of Thunder; while in the case of Hawkeye and Hulk, the former already had his series on Disney Plus and the latter is likely to say goodbye in the next She-Hulk series, which will also premiere sometime in 2022.

As a result, we no longer have all the heroes that founded the mighty team, so almost halfway through Phase 4 many of us are wondering which team will take the place of The Avengers. At this stage of the MCU, we will have the debut of characters like Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), The Eternals, Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) but we can not know yet. if these could be allied later.

Rumor 1: The Illuminati

However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sequel to the 2016 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, could be crucial to who will form the next great group of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And it is that when exploring the multiverse after a failed spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Stephen Strange will have an encounter with Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart), who we will remember is one of the leaders of the X-Men, who will officially arrive soon to the MCU.

Where would the key be? Just in the role of Professor X, since in the first preview of the film that is directed by Sam Raimi it is seen how Doctor Strange is taken to a kind of room where this character is, who is accompanied by other people who do not reach each other Let’s see, but clearly they are members of The Illuminati, a powerful team from the comics.

The comics of this group of superheroes indicate that the Illuminati were formed -initially- after the war between the Kree and the Skrull and in the face of the latent threat that the latter would come to conquer Earth since one of their leaders was here . Initially there were six members, but after Captain America did not agree with his methods to achieve peace, he left the group. The team is rounded out by Iron-Man, Namor, Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Strange.

And if everything flows according to the leaks, it would make sense that the enlightened Marvel appear at this precise moment, since the Secret Invasion series is just being filmed, which will star Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Maria Hill ( Cobie Smulders) and one of the Skrull generals infiltrating Earth (Emilia Clake). This production is supposed to reach the Disney Plus platform at some point in 2022.

Rumor 2: Secret Wars

As a result of the events of the Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home series, it was confirmed that there are many realities and in them countless variants of a single character, therefore, it is believed that Avengers 5 would have to revolve around the multiverse . So, it is believed that the next big MCU event would have to be inspired by the powerful Secret Wars saga, which just has the multiversal fight as its guiding axis, which we will obviously see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Secret Wars a comic book series that ran between 1984 and 1985 in which a character named The Beyonder “kidnaps” superheroes and villains from different realities and takes them to a fictional planet called Battleworld. There he will put them all to fight each other, so they must form teams and create alliances in order to win these “secret wars” and be able to return to their universes.

So it would not sound unreasonable that the next great Marvel crossover is based on this story, since it would give rise to the return of heroes played by other actors, under the argument of the avriantes, as well as the consolidation of others not so new and more recent. signings, like the next protagonists of the saga.

Who would direct Avengers 5 and when would it be released?

Until now, in the middle of Phase 4, there is no knowledge of an upcoming movie the size of Avengers and its sequels, but it is certain that the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, may not have yet revealed all the productions that will arrive in the coming years. years to come and even before the next stage of the UCM.

However, many directors that we already know, such as James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) or the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America saga and Avengers Infinity War and Endgame), have already raised their hands to be considered by Kevin Feige. if you want an Avengers 5 movie.

It is assumed that Phase 4 of the UCM should end between 2023 and 2024 with the new reboot of The Fantastic 4, of which nothing is known yet, since it was known that it would be directed by Jon Watts, the man behind the success of Spider-Man : No Way Home, but it was recently announced that the director was leaving the project. That means that the next big event in the Marvel Universe would have to come after 2025, that is, for Phase 5, where the Blade tapes, the debut of Deadpool and the X-Men in the UCM, as well as for the sequels to Captain America and Shang-Chi.

It is still very premature to talk about exact dates, but what is a fact is that there will be a great crossover in the UCM, because in the last week of April, Kevin Feige said during CinemaCon, that Marvel is already planning all the productions for the next 10 years.

Kevin Feige says he is going on a retreat to plan the next 10 years of the MCU#KevinFeige #Marvel #MarvelNews #ShowbizNews #MovieNews pic.twitter.com/K5OeKIQqmi — BANG Gaming (@BANGGaming) April 28, 2022

WITH INFORMATION FROM EL HERALDO DE MEXICO