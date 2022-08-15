These are all the “Spider-Man” movies available on HBO Max





With the recent premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home on HBO Max, it’s the perfect time to remember the adventures of… (“spoiler alert” if you live in a cave and still don’t know that in the latest installment they meet our three Spider-Man) Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In this new installment, Peter Parker, desperate to recover his secret identity, opens the multiverse and allows us to see all the faces of the famous arachnid man. For the first time, we will see the different facets of Spider-Man fighting with all his might to face the threats that this unprecedented event in Parker’s world will bring.

Well, thanks to the help of Dr. Strange in the opening of the multiverse, we were able to witness in action the different Spider-Man who have battled on the big screen. But, in order not to open a debate about which is the audience’s favorite Peter Parker, we present the titles available in hbo max in which Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland saved the world more than once, risking their integrity and even the lives of their loved ones.

Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

In the 2000s, Tobey Maguire arrives to star in SPIDER MAN, beside William Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Kirsten Dunst who plays Mary Jane and James Franco in the role of Harry Osborn. This cast is in charge of telling the story of a young man who, after being bitten by a genetically altered spider, develops superhuman strength with the ability to climb walls and produce webs. Following the death of his uncle, Peter vows to use his incredible crime-fighting abilities, becoming Spider-Man.

Following on from the pioneer in donning the spider-man suit, Tobey returned with SPIDER-MAN 2, where Peter Parker continues to grapple with the gift and curse of his powers, balancing his personal dilemmas and his duties as a superhero. But his secret life and his loved ones will be threatened by Dr. Octopus, played by Alfred Molina, a brilliant new villain who will put all of Spider-Man’s abilities to the test.

Andrew Garfield

After a few years without news of Peter Parker on the screens, in 2012 it was released THE AMAZING SPIDERMAN, in which Andrew Garfield stars as a typical American teenager who, after being bitten by a radioactive spider and gaining superhuman powers, must come to terms with who he is and how far he’s willing to go to protect the people he loves. Accompanied by Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, Peter will have to face an old acquaintance of his deceased father, Dr. Curtis Connors or better known as Lizard.

Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Returning to where we started, we find SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, the most recent premiere of the franchise FROM THE CINEMA TO YOUR HOME on the platform, where you can enjoy the skills, cunning and also the mischief of Peter Parker in one of the most legendary battles of all, accompanied by Zendaya as MJ and Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Dr. Strange.

Why pick just one Peter Parker when you can see them all in one place? Tobey, Andrew and Tom are ready for you to enjoy the best versions of Spider-Man for hbo max and relive the most epic moments in the history of this superhero

Now yes, before seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home on HBO Max, you can relive some of the adventures of the other Spider-Man.



