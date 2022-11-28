These are all the surprises that “Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special” brought

The space heroes return in a Christmas special that can be seen from November 25. (Marvel Studios)

Kevin Bacon is the protagonist of “Guardians of the Galaxy: the holiday special”, now on Disney + In this new adventure, the heroes will prepare the biggest Christmas celebration ever thought of, although without thinking about the consequences.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are back, this time to celebrate the Christmas season. Although it is the prelude to the third part of the franchise, this 44-minute film also works as a film of its own in the season, with all the elements and sentimentality that a project like this requires. It is the first special of the time of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) and although there are not many special participations of other heroes, this project prepares the ground for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While it’s not the most plot-heavy MCU project, Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special reveals some important details about the team’s situation, prior to their new adventure next year, when the third installment premieres on the big screen in 2023. James Gunn detailed a few days ago that it will be important for fans to see this new work in order to enjoy better next movie Here are some of the most important revelations that the Christmas special of these characters showed.

Chris Pratt brings Peter Quill/Star-Lord to life. (Marvel Studios)

Star Lord’s sister

Throughout his time on the big screen, Peter Quill / Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) has always been shown as a rather casual character, with a very particular and joking humor, although the truth is that his story is somewhat dark. . He lost his mother when he was a child and ended up being raised by space pirates, so he would soon become one of them. In the second film, the protagonist discovered that his father was still alive and was Ego, a Celestial who wanted to create universes in his likeness.

The Christmas special shows that Peter is not alone and that he shares blood with Mantis (Pom Klementieff). It was she who meekly revealed to Quill her blood relationship: Ego was also her father (by a different mother), making them a brother. While she was initially worried that the news would disappoint him, the lead called it the best gift they could have and they later hugged.

The revelation that his partner is actually his sister is something new for the Marvel universe, since no such situation is ever mentioned in the comics. This news would explain how the young woman ended up being Ego’s servant and why the villain felt compelled to keep her close to him. We will have to see how this revelation will affect the story of the next film.

Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista play Mantis and Drax, respectively. (Marvel Studios)

Gamora still does not appear

Although the Christmas special does not delve into the events of Avengers: Endgame The absence of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) is not mentioned either, which is why it is believed that the team has not yet found the green heroine. It should be noted that the daughter of Thanos that the public met in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 died at the hands of his father in Infinity War, but in the time-shifted 2014 version it’s still somewhere. His absence is one of the main reasons why Peter feels sad and abandoned.

Apparently the search for Gamora will be one of the main plots in the next feature film, especially since some specialists affirm that Guardians Vol.3, will be the last project to feature the current lineup. The team will work to find Peter’s love, bring her home, and help her realize that she still has a family. Much like the 2012 version of Loki, Gamora will have to take a crash course to catch up on all those years she missed.

Kevin Bacon makes a special participation. (Marvel Studios)

new characters

Who appears in the Christmas special? Most favorites from the first two movies, but with one notable exception. Zoe Saldaña, who plays Gamora, does not appear in this special, although she was on set, as they filmed this during the filming of Vol. 3, in which the character will appear. Perhaps one of the surprises that Marvel spoiled before the movie came out was that Michael Rooker would reprise his role as Yondu, despite dying in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Kevin Bacon appears as a fictionalized version of himself, with his real-life wife, Kyra Sedgwick, making an actual surprise cameo (via phone) as his wife. Other guest appearances include Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Space Dog (after previously appearing in the previous two installments), Flula Borg as a bartender on Earth, Rusty Schwimmer as the owner of a tourist shop named Sara, and lastly, Mark Hamill as a drunk at the new base Guardians of the GalaxyKnowhere.

Less than an hour this special lasts. (Marvel Studios)

Groot is an adult again

The first time this character was seen on the big screen was in 2014 with the first installment of this franchise. Since then he is perhaps the character that has had the most physical changes through the series and movies in which he has appeared. He was initially a full-grown adult in the first movie and after a battle he ended up as a small tree sapling. Later he became Baby Groot and later became a moody teenager.

Now in this special, although Groot has not yet reached his adulthood, he has already ceased to be a young man. It is possible that this is a clue as to how the public will see the hero in the third installment. It will be necessary to see if now that he will return to his adult form, the character has new abilities and powers that he has acquired in recent years.

The Christmas special revealed some details that were unknown. (Marvel Studios)

The Guardians have taken over Knowhere

Fans of this saga were first introduced to the Knowhere space station in the first Guardians movie. This decapitated celestial head has become a major intergalactic hub, at one point also serving as the home of The Collector. But thanks to Thanos’ attack on Avengers: Infinity Warthe site is very different from what it was originally.

The Christmas special reveals two important details about this site after the “Blip”. It was confirmed that The Collector is still alive and was not killed by Thanos (something actor Benicio Del Toro always insisted on but never outright confirmed). Two: It looks like Tivan sold Knowhere to the Guardians instead of trying to rebuild his prized collection room. We can definitely expect this lair to appear again in the next movie, which may also mean a lot more scenes with Maria Bakalova’s Cosmo.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is available in the service Disney+.

