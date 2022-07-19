These are all the tests used to detect colon cancer

Colon cancer is currently one of the most common and the ones that cause the most deaths in our country. All this, despite the fact that prevention and early detection and treatment would manage to avoid most fatal outcomes.

Thus, it is not surprising that in the approach to this disease at the epidemiological level screening programs are considered essential and that numerous awareness campaigns be launched in this regard.

Different tests for different purposes

Precisely to achieve this early detection, the current recommendation is that those who do not have a special risk of colorectal cancer begin regular tests. from 45 years of age.





Among the tests most commonly used to identify this form of cancer, the best known and most used, without a doubt, is the colonoscopy (a test that involves inserting a probe with a camera and some surgical material through the anus). However, as the National Cancer Institute of the United States explains, it is not the only possible one.

It should be noted, however, that the choice of one procedure or another does not depend (at least to a great extent) on the patient’s preferences (there are people who show reluctance to undergo colonoscopies) but rather must be established with the doctor based on medical criteria. And, in any case, most of the time these other procedures are combined with a colonoscopy.

For example, in some cases the first signs of colon cancer are found on the smear test. fecal occult blood detection, an examination consisting of the analysis of feces using chemical procedures in order to find traces of blood not perceptible to the naked eye. Blood, however, can be a symptom of various colon conditions, so it will be necessary to determine it later by means of a colonoscopy.





On the other hand, there is the option of sigmodoscopy, a procedure very similar to a colonoscopy (a camera and surgical material are also inserted through the patient’s anus) but which only allows the interior section of the large intestine to be observed, instead of its entire length. It is therefore less invasive than a colonoscopy, but if your doctor finds cancerous or precancerous lesions using this method you will still likely need to have a colonoscopy later.

A test that in very limited cases could be postulated as an alternative to conventional colonoscopy is the digital colonoscopy, in which instead of inserting the instruments through the anus, a series of X-rays (computerized tomography) are performed, which are then processed by computer. However, it requires the insertion of a tube into the anus to pump air through it, which causes some discomfort; furthermore, if abnormalities are found, a colonoscopy may be necessary to obtain additional information (as may be necessary if symptoms are present but digital colonoscopy is unable to identify the problem).

The latest procedure currently in use is the stool DNA test. It is considered suitable for screening (people without symptoms and without special risk who undergo routine preventive tests), but not for diagnosis in symptomatic people or those with a significant family history, and if the results are positive, a colonoscopy will be necessary.





Colonoscopy, the gold standard

In addition to these methods, there are others that are under development and that in some cases are obtaining good results in clinical trials. Today, however, colonoscopy is still considered the best option for colon cancer screening.

For this reason, it is important to banish prejudices and reluctance regarding this medical test. It must be remembered that nowadays it is usually perform under sedationand the technique advances in the direction of making it as less invasive and annoying as possible.