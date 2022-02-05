these are also excluded with 104

On the deduction for tax purposes of medical expenses, these are also excluded with law 104. Let’s see in detail what they are. After the Revenue Agency has expressed itself in this regard in recent days. Precisely, with a guide that is updated to the current month of February 2022.

For the tax deduction of medical expenses, in particular, it is about the guide ‘Tax breaks for people with disabilities‘. Which is viewable and which is downloadable for free from the website of the Revenue Agency in PDF format.

In detail, the Tax Authority in the guide indicates not for the tax deduction of medical expenses, but for the tax deductibility, which are the costs that cannot be downloaded in the declaration. In particular, the expenses incurred for the services rendered by the company are not deductible for tax purposes pedagogist.

Because the pedagogist works in the field of socio-educational, socio-welfare and socio-cultural services. But he cannot be considered a healthcare professional. And this even after the Revenue Agency has acquired the technical opinion in this regard. That from the Ministry of Health.

Not for the tax deduction of medical expenses. But again for tax deductibility this is off-limits as well as for specialist healthcare expenses. And for the purchase of medical devices. For the latter, however, it is up to the deduction at 19%. As reported in this article.

These charges are excluded from tax deductibility. Even with law 104

Not for the tax deduction of medical expenses, but off-limits tax deductibility also for any expenses paid to a cooperative. In order to support a minor with disabilities in learning. By virtue of the opinion that was also expressed in this case by Ministry of Healthin fact, these costs turn out to be devoid of health connotation.