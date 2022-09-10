These are curious facts about the life of Carlos III

King Carlos III waited more than 70 years for the throne: what will we see of him? 5:16

(CNN Spanish) — At 73, Charles will finally be king of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles III – his new name as monarch – has yet to be crowned, but his arrival already marks the beginning of a new era for the United Kingdom and for the countries of the British Commonwealth, 14 of whose members will also have Charles III as their new king.

These are some curious facts about his life, under the shadow of his mother, the longest-living queen in the history of the country.

His birth and the reign of Elizabeth II

-Charles Philip Arthur George (Carlos Felipe Arturo Jorge) was born on November 14, 1948, and is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (died 2021).

-Elizabeth assumed the crown in 1952, after the death of her father, King George VI. Charles was four years old.

What will happen to the British colonies in the reign of Charles? 2:25

-Carlos’ siblings are Ana (1950-), Andrés (1960-) and Eduardo (1964-).

-He has been heir to the throne since he was 3 years old, which made him the next longest-serving in the line of succession in British history.

-Unlike other princes, Charles was not educated at home and instead was sent in 1956 to Hill House School in London. He then attended Cheam Preparatory School in Berkshire and Gordonstoun in Elgin, Scotland.

-At the age of nine he received the title of Prince of Wales, which he kept until he became king. His son William is the new Prince of Wales.

Carlos’s youth and relationships

-He studied history at Cambridge University.

-He served in the Royal Air Force and then in the Royal Navy, training as a pilot of airplanes and helicopters.

Is King Carlos III ready to assume his new reign? 1:06

-On July 29, 1981, he married Diana Spencer, nicknamed “Lady Di”. The tumultuous relationship put Carlos and Diana in the center of the world’s gaze.

-They had two children: William (1982-) and Harry (1984-).

-Carlos and Diana announced their intentions to separate in 1992, and in 1994 the prince admitted to having an extramarital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he had known since 1970. The separation was finalized in 1996, and a year later Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris.

-Carlos married in 2005 with Parker Bowles, who became known by the title of Duchess of Cornwall. Upon Charles’s ascension as king, she will be known as queen consort.

charles today

-Carlos has defended alternative medicines and organic farming techniques, and has been warning of the dangers of climate change for decades.

How did the reign of Carlos III begin? The differences with Elizabeth II 0:45

-He has published several books, including the children’s volume “The Old Man of Lochnagar” and the essay on architecture “A Vision for Britain: A Personal View of Architecture” (A Vision of Britain: A Personal View of Architecture).

-In recent years Carlos and Camilla have dedicated themselves together to their charitable organizations.

-Charles had already taken on some of the queen’s engagements in 2022, as his health concerned enough to cancel some of his engagements, including the State Opening of Parliament.

-By taking over as king, he has become overnight one of the richest men in England. He will now receive the Sovereign Grant, which covers the cost of his official duties and amounted to 86.3 million pounds (about US$99.2 million) for the 2021/2022 financial year. He will take charge of the Royal Collection, which includes one of the most valuable art collections in the world. He also collects the Duchy of Lancaster, a vast estate of more than 10,000 hectares of land, prime London real estate and an investment portfolio.

With information from Max Foster.