These are data and numbers of the economy of Argentina

What are the Cabinet changes in the government of Argentina? 2:33

(CNN Spanish) — Argentina is one of the largest countries in the world in terms of territory and a historic food producer, which in recent decades has been alternating periods of growth with strong economic crises.

This is a look at the functioning of the economy of the South American country.

Basic data of Argentina

Independence from Spain in 1816, Argentina covers an area of ​​3,761,274 square kilometers (which includes 2,791,810 of the American mainland, 965,597 of its claim on the Antarctic continent and 3,867 of the southern islands in dispute with the United Kingdom), according to the country’s National Geographic Institute. It is the eighth largest country in the world.

Argentina is located at the southern tip of America, it has borders with Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay and an extensive coastline of 4,725 kilometers on the Atlantic Ocean. To the west its territory is marked by the Andes mountain range.

Dispute in the Argentine government for the universal basic salary 4:46

The climate in the country is mostly temperate, although due to its extension (3,694 kilometers from north to south) there are tropical regions in the north and subantarctic in the south.

Argentina has fertile plains in its central region, in addition to important mining and fishing resources, as well as oil and gas deposits.

The largest city in the country is Buenos Aires (2.9 million inhabitants, amounting to 12.8 million considering the metropolitan area), which is also the capital, followed by Córdoba (1.45 million), Rosario ( 1.2 million) and Mendoza (930,000).

According to the provisional results of the last census, carried out in 2022, the total population amounts to 47,327,407.

Main products

Due to its extensive and fertile central plains, known as “the humid Pampa”, Argentina has been a historic producer of food, including soybeans, corn, wheat, sunflowers and barley, as well as meat and dairy products.

There are also numerous mining operations in the country, which mainly produce zinc, iron, copper, uranium and others, among others. There are also oil and natural gas deposits.

IMF: Argentina must prioritize reducing its inflation 2:04

In addition to food and raw materials, Argentina has an important and diversified industrial sector, although some sectors currently depend on protectionist measures to survive. Its main products include processed foods, vehicles, consumer goods, textiles, chemicals and steel, among others.

Local industry is an important source of employment in the country (28% of the total workforce), although services lead in terms of employment (66.1%). The agricultural sector employs 5.3% of the total. Unemployment in 2022 stood at 7% in the first quarter of 2022, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec).

Economy of Argentina: the numbers of a difficult situation

Argentina’s Gross Domestic Product has been falling since 2018, and was hit hard by the restrictions imposed amid the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, amid the recovery from the previous crash, it jumped and fell. It stood, in nominal values, at US$ 491,490 million, according to the World Bank.

Adjusted for purchasing power parity, which measures the purchasing power in each country, Argentina’s real GDP reached US$985.21 billion in 2021, according to the same source.

This means a nominal GDP per capita of US$10,729, and a real GDP per capita of US$23,627. According to the CIA World Factbook, Argentina is thus ranked 86th out of 229 countries, and in Latin America it is only surpassed by Chile and Uruguay (and shares values ​​with Costa Rica).

Agricultural products constitute 10.8% of GDP, although they lead in exports. Industrials represent 28.1% and services 61.1%.

In 2021, Argentina exported for a value of US$ 77,934 million, according to Indec data. The value includes US$21,808 million in primary products, US$30,900 million in agricultural manufactures, US$19,913 million in industrial manufactures and US$5,283 million in fuels and energy.

That same year, goods worth US$63,183 million were imported, also according to Indec. This value is divided into capital goods for US$10,180 million, intermediate goods for US$25,758 million, fuels for US$5,843 million, industrial parts and accessories for US$11,890 million, consumer goods for US$7,236 million and vehicles for US$ 1,681 million, among others.

For almost a decade, Argentina has been dealing with high levels of inflation. In June, the Indec reported a 64% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index, and an expectations report from the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic anticipates 76% by 2022.

Former President Mauricio Macri, predecessor of the current president Alberto Fernández, left the government with an annual inflation rate of 53.8%, while Cristina Fernández de Kirchner finished his term in 2015 with an inflation rate of between 18.5% and 30%. , depending on the estimates.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s official currency, the peso, has been steadily devaluing since the end of so-called “convertibility” in 2002, when the country abandoned its exchange rate parity regime with the dollar. In July 2022, it was trading at 130.4 pesos per dollar, after closing 2021 at 102.72 per dollar, 84.1 per dollar in 2020 and 59.89 pesos per dollar in 2019.

In the country there are numerous dollar quotes due to purchase restrictions: from the official dollar, used in commerce, to the dollar obtained in the Stock Exchange (the MEP) and the parallel or “blue” dollar.

In this context, the country currently has some of the lowest wages measured in dollars in the region: a monthly minimum wage of 45,540 Argentine pesos is equivalent to approximately US$334 at the official exchange rate or US$135 at the “blue dollar”.

The public sector in Argentina has long registered a high primary deficit in its public accounts, which in May 2022 reached 162,411.7 million Argentine pesos (about US$1,245 million at the official exchange rate), according to official data.

Meanwhile, the GINI coefficient, which measures income distribution, stood at 0.42 in 2020 (where closeness to 0 indicates greater equality, and closeness to 1 indicates greater inequality), according to the World Bank. This places the country 51st out of 174 economies, according to the CIA World Factbook.