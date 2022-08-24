These are five foods that help lower cholesterol

Cholesterol is responsible for regulating important functions in the body such as the formation of bile acids or some types of hormones. The presence of cholesterol is important, but it must be taken into account that having high levels can cause hypercholesterolemia, a risk factor for certain heart diseases.

Experts advise the practice of sports activity and a balanced diet, such as the Mediterranean diet, to prevent an increase in cholesterol levels and the diseases that this triggers.

“The most effective foods to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood are those that have a high amount of soluble fiber and peptin, because they bind to cholesterol in the intestine, favoring its elimination through the stool”, explains Sergio Caja, doctor in molecular biology at the National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC) in Madrid, in words collected by the portal take care of yourself

Specialists also advise the consumption of foods that should be rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, as these help lower cholesterol levels, they should also have stanols and sterols, which are plant compounds that prevent the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine.

Inadequate diets are a determining factor for the appearance of hypercholesterolemia. Experts point out that people include numerous animal fats, saturated fats and alcohol in their diet, which can be harmful to health.

There are also other factors that make it possible to increase cholesterol in the body such as: “liver diseases, endocrine and renal pathologies, together with the administration of certain drugs and genetic predisposition to hypercholesterolemia”, as highlighted in the portal of the Spanish Heart Foundation.

Among healthy eating, experts recommend these five products to include in the diet.

The oats It is a very healthy food and recommended to avoid the increase in cholesterol levels because it is rich in soluble fiber, which serves to reduce low-density proteins (LDL or bad cholesterol).

Soluble fiber is important in the diet, as it can reduce the passage of cholesterol into the bloodstream. “Five to ten grams or more of soluble fiber per day lowers total and LDL cholesterol. Eating a cup and a half of cooked oatmeal provides six grams of fiber, ”they point out on the website Infohealth.

Specialists advise consuming oatmeal with fruit, such as bananas, which adds about four more grams of fiber.

Fish Fat may be heart healthy because of its high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce blood pressure and the risk of blood clots. Fish oil (or omega-3 fatty acids) reduce the risk of sudden death in people who have had heart attacks.

Fish skin is recommended by experts to eat at least twice a week. Photo: Getty Images. – Photo: Photo: Getty Images.

Walnuts, almonds and other dried fruits They are also part of the list of foods recommended by experts, as they can reduce blood cholesterol. These are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, nuts can also keep blood vessels healthy.

In Infosalus They advise eating a handful, about 1 ounce a day, of most nuts, such as almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, some pine nuts, pistachios, and walnuts, which may reduce the risk of heart disease.

The olive oil combines antioxidants that can lower ‘bad’ cholesterol, plus it can leave ‘good’ cholesterol (HDL) unchanged in the body. The benefits for heart health can be achieved with about two tablespoons, about 23 grams of olive oil per day.

avocado consumption favors “the reduction of total cholesterol levels between 9 and 45 percent, as well as LDL cholesterol”, as highlighted on the website take care of yourself