these are her best red carpet looks

Blake Lively She is one of the actresses who usually causes a furor every time she goes through a red carpet, like those of the MET Gala.

And it seems that she was born to walk in front of the cameras and conquer with her beauty, elegance and ability to choose the perfect outfit for every occasion.

Over the years she has refined her taste in fashion becoming a it girl and exhibitor of street style with touches business girl every time she appears in public or in carefully chosen outfits to hog the spotlight on red carpets.

Since it appeared in gossip-girl What Serena van der Woodsen She drew attention for being a trendsetter and a true icon of international fashion.

Below we present the Blake Lively’s best red carpet looks to celebrate his 35 years.

MET Gala 2014 Gucci dress

Lively alluded to the old fashion Hollywood upon arrival at the MET in 2014 with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

And it is that the celebrity wore a champagne maxi dress with shiny sequins, a V-neckline and a cape that was attached to the length of the skirt.

Gucci Cannes 2014 dress

On her way down the red carpet at Cannes wore a custom Gucci dress that channeled the beauty and style of the Princess Grace of Monaco.

Blake conquered hearts before the screening of Captivesa film in which her husband starred at the time.

Michael Kors CFDA Fashion Awards 2014 Dress

For the CFDA gala, Blake wore a gold minidress made by gucci. The design featured a scoop neckline and curvy edges at the bottom of the skirt.

She added statement bracelets, diamond rings and baby pink suede heels. Her pink ribbon hairstyle channeled the crepes of the ’70s.

Atelier Versace MET Gala 2017 Dress

For the 2017 edition of the gala, he also opted for versace mermaid cut in gold with deep neckline and long sleeves, decorated with blue feathers on the length of the skirt that combined with the tie of her husband Ryan Reynolds.

With this outfit, the star stuck to the theme of Comme des Garçons.

Prabal Gurung dress premiere Free Guy 2021

arrived at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in the Big Apple for the premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ movie dressed in a dazzling pink dress, made with sparkling sequins and silver trim.

The look, designed exclusively by prabal gurungconsisted of a long dress with sequins, it presented panels discovered in the torso, a wide neckline and an open back.

Added exclusive Lorraine Schwarts jewelry and sneakers Christian Louboutin.

Atelier Versace MET Gala 2018 dress

Lively arrived at the gala in her magnificent dress Atelier Versace in crimson. This dress shocked those present and the world of fashion for its elaborate design which took 600 hours of work.

He completed his magnificent look with jewelry valued at $2 million, a halo carefully placed in a high bun with more than 100 carats of diamondsa pair of 30-carat Colombian emerald and diamond earrings, a gold bracelet bangle, three diamond and ruby ​​rings, and her signature engagement ring Lorraine Shwartz.

Dior catwalk dress Dior 2018

The actress commanded attention at the parade of Dior in 2018 more than the models themselves when wearing a couture SS19 dress from Dior made with gray tulle and sequins.

The top consisted of a nude corset with embroidered flowers, and a transparent fishnet skirt.

He added a pair of plexiglass slippers from Christian Louboutin.

Atelier Versace MET Gala 2022 Dress

Blake Lively caused a stir upon her arrival on the red carpet at the MET Gala in New York in her stunning Atelier Versace dress inspired by the Statue of Liberty.

The design featured a sequin pattern inspired by New York art deco architecture.

In addition to the stunning gown, the actress wore elbow-length gloves and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, including a tiara with details alluding to the city.