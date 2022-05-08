these are its advantages and disadvantages

The artichoke diet is one of the monodiets in which only one food is consumed, such as pineapple. It is one of the most effective methods to lose weight quickly, but it is not recommended to keep it for more than five days in a row.

Next, we explain in more detail what the advantages and disadvantages of the artichoke diet, so you can have a healthy diet.

What is the artichoke diet

Artichoke It is a food known practically all over the world, not only for its applications in gastronomy, but also for its medicinal benefits. The artichoke diet is a temporary eating style that has become very fashionable due to its good results in people who need to lose weight quickly.

This diet consists of “detox” that should be extended between 3 and 5 days followed, to achieve a rapid purification of toxins in the body. During these days, you can choose to combine artichokes with other low-fat foods or only eat artichokes.

Once the recommended days to follow the artichoke diet have ended, a healthy life style, to prevent the body from regaining those kilos that it has lost. A fairly light and low-calorie diet is recommended, so that the body does not have an overload after several days of cleaning.

Advantages of the artichoke diet

The artichoke diet is one of the most recommended ways to lose a few kilos very quickly. But like all crash diets, it has advantages, but also some drawbacks.

The main advantage of the artichoke diet is how quickly you can lose weight. This vegetable has benefits detoxifying and slimmingwhich is why it can become the first step before starting a balanced and healthy diet.

These are the main benefits of the artichoke diet:

The fiber produces a feeling of satiety therefore, you will not feel the hunger that you can suffer with other types of diets.

therefore, you will not feel the hunger that you can suffer with other types of diets. Break down the fat bodily

bodily Helps reduce constipation, thanks to its high content of fiber .

. Control the levels of cholesterol and triglycerides

and triglycerides Helps to have a good functioning of the liver and the gallbladder.

and the gallbladder. Reduces the risk of diabetes by regulating blood glucose levels

by regulating blood glucose levels Help the circulatory system and lymphatic

Disadvantages of the artichoke diet

Despite being a very effective eating plan, the artichoke diet has some drawbacks:

Artichokes can cause flatulence in some patients.

in some patients. It is only recommended for a maximum of 5 days .

. It’s too much of a diet hypocaloric .

. It should then be followed with healthy nutrition for the results to hold.

Now you know the artichoke diet and what are its advantages and disadvantages. If you are thinking of losing weight, it is good that you can consult with your doctor so that he can make you a nutritional plan adapted to your particular needs.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.

