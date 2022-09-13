these are its symptoms and this is how it is treated

The former president of the Catalan Generalitat, Jordi Puyol, had to be this Monday intervened for a severe stroke. As was known this Tuesday, his evolution was favorable and he had even recovered part of his speech.

In the case of stroke, or cerebrovascular accident, time is of the essence. Every minute that passes since it starts can cause more damage cerebral, in some cases permanent, so it is essential to know how to recognize the signs to act as quickly as possible if we witness it.

What is it and why does it occur?

Stroke is a condition in which a blood flow problem to the brain causes cell death. Along with coronary artery disease, it is the main cardiovascular disease.





There are two main causes of stroke: blockage of an artery (ischemic stroke) or rupture of a blood vessel, which causes the outflow of blood (stroke). It should be noted that some people have only a temporary disruption of blood flow that leaves no symptoms or lasting complications, in what is known as a transient ischemic attack.

Their main risk factorstherefore, are those common to cardiovascular diseases: overweight, obesity, physical inactivity, excessive alcohol consumption, use of certain illegal drugs such as cocaine or methamphetamine, arterial hypertension, tobacco consumption, excessively high cholesterol, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea, having suffered from other cardiovascular diseases, family history of stroke and covid-19 infection.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms are strongly related to the part of the brain where the damage occurs. Thus, a sudden loss of strength or sensitivity on one side of the body, of vision in one eye or of stability often appears. Loss of the ability to speak or to understand what other people are saying is also common, and more rarely severe headaches





How is it treated?

As we said, before the appearance of worrying symptoms it is vital call emergency immediately so that the patient is treated as soon as possible, thus avoiding brain damage as far as possible.

Once in the hands of professionals, the treatment will depend on the nature of the stroke. If it is ischemic, blood flow to the brain will need to be restored, which can be accomplished with emergency intravenous medications or emergency endovascular (surgical) procedures. Subsequently, other procedures can be performed, such as the placement of stents, to prevent the accident from happening again in the future.

Yes it is hemorrhagicit is possible to administer medications for various purposes (coagulants if there is a problem of this type, or to reduce intracranial pressure, anticonvulsants…) and surgeries to remove excess fluid from the intracranial cavity.





Even so, depending on how long the accident lasted and the particular characteristics of each case, it is possible that there are sequels that last over time or even permanent. These complications can be managed by rehabilitation programsmainly intended to restore lost mobility and sensitivity or the ability to speak in those patients in whom it has been damaged.