These are Keanu Reeves’ favorite movies

Keanu Reeves made his film debut in 1984 and participated in a large number of films that made him a Hollywood star. Among them, the saga of Matrix Y John Wick, Bram Stocker’s Dracula, The devil’s lawyeramong many others.

But besides being a great actor, Keanu Reeves He has also proven to be an avid film consumer, and has always been very willing to reveal his influences and films that marked him. During an interview with the media Esquirethe 57-year-old actor revealed what his favorite movies and that he recommends that everyone should see it at least once in their life. Below is the list and where to see them (some are not available in streaming).

clockwork orange

One of the greatest classics of Stanley Kubrick and also, one of the most controversial films of the 1970s. The film stars Malcolm McDowell who puts himself in the shoes of psychopath Alex DeLarge, a criminal who is subjected to a series of processes with the intention of correcting his violent impulses. The film is available at hbo max.

A Clockwork Orange became a cult movie.

Seven Samurai

master’s work akira kurosawa where a village, faced with the need to defend itself from a group of bandits, hires seven samurai warriors. This Japanese film is considered one of the most important and influential in the history of cinema.

the neon demon

This movie available in Amazon Prime Video is starring Elle Fanning, Jenna Malone and the same Keanu Reeves. As for its plot, it follows a teenager who is hired by a modeling agency. However, her innocence and her beauty prevent him from seeing the true intentions of her companions. In the address is Nicolas Winding Refn.

Dr Strangelove

another classic of kubrick. In this case, a satire on the world of politics. Starring Peter Sellers who plays a general who orders the bombing of the Soviet Union after believing that the communists plan to take over the world.

The Big Lebowski

A classic from the 90s, starring Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, John Goodman Y Steve Buscemi. The plot follows an unemployed bowling fanatic who is mistaken for a millionaire who bears the same name as him and who will get him involved in a series of entanglements and confusions. It is run by the coen brothers and in some countries it is available in Netflix.

The Big Lebowski is a great comedy movie.

Amadeus

As its title expresses, it is a film centered on the figure of the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and how his rival Antonio Salieri ends him. The film was directed by milos forman and was consecrated in 1985 as the Best film in the Oscar awards.

The Professional

Other 90’s classicstarring a little Natalie Portman, jean reindeer Y Gary Oldman. The story follows Mathilda, a young woman who is orphaned after a ruthless psychopath murders her family. Her only protection is that of her neighbor, Léon, a hired killer who protects her and teaches her her trade. In Latin America you can enjoy Netflix.

Raising Arizona

Released in 1987 and starring Nicolas Cage Y Holly Hunter. Both actors put themselves in the shoes of a couple who do not have children, and to fulfill the wishes of his wife, the man decides to steal one of the babies of the richest man in town. The film is directed by coen brothers. Is available in Star Plus in Latin America and in Disney Plus in Spain.

Nicolas Cage shines in this comedy by the Coen Brothers.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Also known as The Knights of the Square Tableis a comedy film made by the comedy group Monty Python. As for his story, it narrates the crazy adventures of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table during their search for the Holy Grail. It is undoubtedly a comedy classic and can be seen in Netflix.

