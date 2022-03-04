These are not times of confrontation but of collaboration

For the next few minutes I will try to explain to you why I am a lucky man. It’s not going to be easy, but be patient for a while.

We live in a time of conflict, seemingly everywhere and on any subject.

Between East and West.

Between the truth and the fake news.

Between privacy and free services.

Between sovereignty and the big digital platforms.

Between the old industrial models and climate change.

Between automation and job creation.

Between digitization and equality.

Our society has lost its optimism.

Our teenagers fear that climate change is irreversible. Many of our citizens think that technological progress will destroy their jobs, erode their freedoms and impose values ​​that they consider foreign.

Many think that the future will be worse for almost everyone.

Despite the immense material progress that technology and reason have brought to humanity in the last two hundred years…

Even though we live longer, healthier and more comfortably than our great-grandparents…

Despite the fact that the total eradication of hunger and poverty is for the first time in history an achievable goal…

Even though today the world is more connected…

Despite all this, we are losing faith in ourselves and in our future.

It is not an arbitrary feeling. There are reasons that justify this state of mind. The main one is that the link between material progress and ethical progress has been blurred.

The upheavals of the 20th century and the puzzling events of the early 21st century, such as what is happening in Ukraine right now, have reminded us that technology has no value.

Technology gives us the power to change and do more, but that power can be used for good or for bad.

When technology promotes hyper-individualistic values ​​to the detriment of values ​​such as solidarity, social empathy or mere contact between people, society distrusts it and those who provide it.

We live in a new era; the deepest technological revolution in the history of mankind. Its impact is expected to be four times greater than that of the Industrial Revolution. Everything is happening at an incredible speed.

The pandemic has been like a time machine that has accelerated digitization even more, and this is irreversible.

This has just started. Ultra-wideband connectivity is here.

Processing and storage capacity grows exponentially and moves to the cloud.

Virtual, augmented and enhanced reality is changing the way we experience everything. The internet of things and the big data they are producing and handling huge amounts of data.

And there is more to come: blockchainquantum computing, cybersecurity, edge computing5G booth–alone and artificial intelligence.

A new immersive world is almost here with Web3 and the metaverse. They already offer incredible disruption.

These technologies are redefining the society and economy in which we live. But none of this can exist without the ultra-broadband connectivity provided by 5G and fiber networks.

The foundation of this new immersive reality will be the most technologically advanced infrastructure, built to move the world forward.

We are installing the networks of the future, based on concepts such as virtualization, “cloudification”, open architectures, edge computing or cloud-native features.

All this, combined with powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence, will bring the long-awaited ideal of truly autonomous networks closer.

This implies the zero ideal. Zero wait. Zero contact. And zero problems. It supposes a great challenge. As an industry we are aware of this.

We are entering a new era of super connectivity.

This will not happen without us. Our sector is crucial, because…

We have built and continue to build the digital infrastructures of the 21st century.

We have made and continue to make all new digital services possible.

We have made and continue to make connectivity affordable.

We have digitized and continue to digitize the world.

We have been and continue to be essential during the pandemic and always.

The telecommunications sector radically changes the lives of people around the world. In the last 25 years, no other industry has contributed to economic and social well-being like this sector.

We can proudly say that:

Without us, the deepest technological revolution in the history of mankind would not have taken place.

Without us, the less developed parts of the world would have been dramatically cut off from the digital revolution.

Without us and our resilience, the world would have stopped completely during the health crisis.

We have done our job. We were there when we were needed. We have always been part of the solution.

To bring about a new era of super connectivity we need a new framework. A new era of hypersectoral collaboration.

We must create an environment that adds value to all, that allows everyone to obtain a fair return.

Here we are:

We respect all members of the new economy. But we also deserve respect.

We want to compete on equal terms. The same service, the same rules, the same obligations.

We do not ask for privileges; just justice.

We call for a framework that protects all digital citizens.

Let us compete in the new world. It is also our world.

Data traffic grows up to 50% every year. The investment challenge is enormous and deserves special attention. The burden of the investment required to manage this growing volume of traffic should fall squarely on those who impose it.

The telecommunications sector is the door of the future.

We need a strong and sustainable telecommunications sector.

This new era also requires new values ​​for it to be an era of opportunity for all.

We have a responsibility to ensure that this new reality reflects the best of the principles of the physical world, the best of our democratic and open societies, the best of our values.

We need a new social contract.

Human beings should never be classified according to their access to digitization. There should be no distinction between those who have access to the new digital world and those who do not.

Education, digital skills and employability are key tools to fight against the inequality gap.

Working together we can do great things quickly. The commitment to digital inclusion must unite the entire sector, and we must also collaborate with the public sector.

Climate change is the greatest challenge facing humanity. Our sector has a lot to contribute. In short, there is no energy transition without digitization.

Despite the exponential increase in traffic, this sector has achieved an impressive reduction in energy consumption. We have committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2025. But our main contribution to the green transition goes much further.

Our sector has the power to transform other sectors. Our products and services enable other sectors to advance energy efficiency.

The old rules cannot cope with the new world.

We are entering uncharted territory and the rules are not yet written.

We need values ​​to fill in the gaps.

If we do it right, it will bring us opportunities for all.

If we do it right, we will restore a trust that has been damaged by fake news, trollsthe bot and cybercrime.

If we do it right, we will recover our own privacy and digital sovereignty, since data is part of our dignity.

If we get it right, this digital revolution will bring about social progress.

Because the digital world must be a better world.

It is our collective responsibility to spread the benefits of digitization and ensure that no one is left behind.

The time has come to unleash a new era.

An unprecedented historical revolution requires defending our values ​​and rights in the new world. It is about dignity, solidarity, responsibility, social cohesion and a greener world. It’s about values.

We must be aware of the enormous power of technology, for better and for worse. But this is not the time for technology. The technology is already here.

It is time to put people and values ​​at the center.

At a time when technology is more present than ever in our lives, we cannot forget that it is people who give meaning to technology and not the other way around.

The GSMA’s vision is to unleash the full power of connectivity for people, industry and society to thrive.

Our problems have never been solved with less science, less innovation, or less technology.

Improvements have always come when we have driven progress. When we have trusted in the future.

When our society has felt as its own the advances of the scientific community and the business ecosystem. This is what makes it possible to industrialize knowledge and create new services.

When states and companies have collaborated. Being positive.

I am optimistic. A concerned optimist, perhaps, but an optimist.

I know that we will not move forward if we do not rewrite the new social contract between science, business and society.

Reestablish consensus and unleash the creative energy of hope. But I also know we can do it.

That is the real change, the great social innovation that can restore the bridge between material and ethical progress.

We need responsible leadership.

This is not the time for confrontation or conflict. This is not the time for wars. It’s time to collaborate.

This is not the time to exclude or build walls. It’s time for inclusion and opening doors.

We are very proud of what we have done, what we are doing and what we will do as a sector.

The telecommunications sector will be there, playing a fundamental role and fulfilling its main purpose.

The improvement of well-being has always come when progress has been encouraged.

When we have had confidence in the future.

When society has felt technological achievements as its own.

Together we can be very ambitious.

Together we can do incredible things and offer incredible benefits for everyone.

That’s why I’m a lucky person. I am here in Barcelona, ​​an incredible city. I work for an amazing company, in an amazing industry, in an amazing time.

And I chair the GSMA.

Let’s start today, here and now, at Mobile World Congress 2022, and unleash this new era.

Thanks.

JMAP speech at the opening of MWC 2022