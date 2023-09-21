These are possible reasons

The act of swallowing involves many muscles and nerves in both the mouth, throat, and esophagus. It is very common that, at some point in life, all people experience pain when swallowing for various reasons. What are the possible causes, diagnosis and treatment?

medical term for sore throat when swallowing This is odynophagia. Depending on the cause of this condition, it may include intense pain in the jaw, throat, chest or esophagus. Treatment depends on the cause of the pain, but generally includes antifungals and antibiotics.

Some possible causes of pain while swallowing

There are many diseases that cause infection, inflammation and blockage in the throat., mouth or esophagus and which can cause various discomforts when swallowing food. Apart from this, depending on the cause of this pain, it also has additional symptoms.

Throat infection: This throat infection is one of the most common causes of pain while swallowing. This pharyngitis is caused by a bacteria, its medicine can be taken immediately and its solution can be found.

Tonsillitis: Tonsillitis is infection and inflammation of the tonsils, two lymph nodes in the back of the throat. It is an infectious disease caused by bacteria or viruses.

Epiglottitis: An infection that causes inflammation of the epiglottis, which is the flap at the back of the throat that prevents food from passing into the windpipe. This may also cause high fever for a few hours.

Fungal Infection: Some infections in the mouth, throat or esophagus can also cause discomfort when swallowing. A bacteria called “Candida” is the most common cause of fungal infections. It is very common for this to cause very specific symptoms such as loss of taste.

Esophagitis: The esophagus is the tube that carries food and liquids from the mouth to the stomach. Esophagitis is an inflammation of this organ. Gastroesophageal reflux occurs, which allows stomach acid to flow back into the esophagus. There is a type of medicine like esomeprazole which is very effective for this.

How is pain when swallowing diagnosed and treated?

Yes Persistent sore throat when swallowingThe most recommended thing is to consult a doctor specialized in this subject (otolaryngologist) or, if you also feel pain in the stomach and esophagus, a gastroenterologist. The clinical or general practitioner can also help find the cause of the pain.

To find the cause, a specialist may order a throat culture, removing a sample of mucus from the area with a swab. In addition, a blood test with white blood cell count.

Another possible test is esophagography, which is a special type of X-ray of the esophagus. And tomography can produce precise images of the area.

