these are really worth a fortune. It is better to look for them well

Pay attention to the rare banknotes you may have in the house. You do not know, but you should start blindfolding them: the value will amaze you. The details.

Above all on the old rare banknotes the states applied the faces of well-known personalitiesespecially politicians, but since when, in most European states, it has been adopted the Euro this has never happened again. In fact, on the euro banknotes there are important monuments of different states belonging to theEurozone.

Some old Italian lire have a much higher value than the original one, in fact, some rare banknotes can be worth well over a thousand euros. In all the banknotes considered lucky are four. The first of these is that from 500 lire Arethusa.

It is a banknote, as opposed to the classic 500 lire in currency because around the middle of the last century some 500 lire were printed in banknote. A detail that few know and that represents a rare event, especially for collectors, who do not miss any detail.

Which are the rare banknotes that are worth the most?

Among those printed with banknotes, the rarest are those Arethusa or represent the mythological figure of a Greek woman who was seduced by Alfeo, a Greek god. These banknotes specifically they may be worth between 800 and 1300 eurosdepending on some characteristics.

The second is that of 10 thousand lire Alessandro Volta, which was produced and printed around the mid-80s and represents Alessandro Volta himself. There are several types, the most famous is the one that contains in the serial number XA which according to experts are worth around 1000 euros.

Third place on the podium for the 5000 lire Vincenzo Bellini, a green banknote depicting the composer Bellini, this could really be worth a fortune. In this case the serial number contains an X which means that its print value is around 1200 euros.

The last, but not least, is that of 2000 Galilei lire, initially depicting the physicist and then replaced, in the 90s, by Guglielmo Marconi. Again the serial number contains the letters XA and will be worth around 300 euros but in case the letters present are XB then the value could go up to 750 euros.