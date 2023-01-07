These are some concerts for this 2023

After the billboard concerts in Mexico stopped due to the covid-19 pandemic for almost two years, 2022 marked the return of concerts to the country without the security protocols that had been in place during that time.

It is known that concerts, in addition to being cultural activities, are also big business for their promoters and for artists not only national, but also internationalwho most of the times consider Mexico as a mandatory stop on their tours since the public will do anything to get a ticket for these shows.

OV7 26 and 27 January. National Auditorium.

During this year (2022) and especially in these last three months, the offer contained in the cultural billboard of Mexico City favored this economic recovery of the capital. I must highlight the concerts by EDC, Vive Latino, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Corona Capital; the presentations in the Zócalo of the capital by Grupo Firme, Maldita Vecindad, Silvio Rodríguez and Joan Manuel Serrat; as well as events such as the CDMX Marathon, the Pan-American Automobile Races and NASCAR”, said Nathalie Desplas Puel, CDMX Tourism Secretary in a newsletter dated December 26, 2022.

In this sense, in 2022 artists like The Weeknd, Billie Eillish, The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Grupo Firme and Museamong others, announced the shows that they will perform this year that begins on Mexican soil.

The January 22 the British band Muse will perform at the Foro Sol in Mexico City with their Will Of The People World Tour. Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard announced their return to the country through their social networks last October, where they also noted that before arriving in CDMX they would first visit Monterrey and Guadalajara. Tickets could be purchased from a pre-sale on October 11 and then to the general public on the 15th of the same month. The tickets are sold out.

The 26 and 27 January OV7 will be presented at the National Auditorium as part of their tour Thirty years. Although this tour had been postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Mexican group resumed its plans to celebrate three decades of its history. The group’s loyal fans have purchased tickets for these shows since they went on sale and there are still seats available.

After Grupo Firme blew up four dates at the Foro Sol in Mexico City in March 2022, the band originally from Tijuana, Baja California, announced last December that they would do one more show at the Iztacalco mayor’s office next Feb. 10. Pre-sale for this concert began on December 16 and the next day the sale began in general, the locations are still available.

Billie Eilish March 29. Sun Forum.

After 20 years of not performing in the country’s capital, the Blink-182 band will return to the Palacio de los Deportes on March 28. The euphoria of seeing Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Baker again —who are reunited after a decade— made the fans of the Californians sell out the tickets at the venue since last October, when the tickets went on sale. .

After its presentation at the Corona Capital 2022 festival last November, The 1975 group is ready to return to Mexico City on March 29, now to the Palacio de los Deportes where the track seats are sold out but still there are some left in the stands of the enclosure.

the same March 29 American singer Billie Eilish will debut solo for the first time at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, who will present the show Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. The seats for this concert, which will take place the day before the singer’s presentation at the Pal’Norte Festival in Monterrey, are not yet sold out, however there is little availability.

The band originally from Las Vegas, The Killers returns this 2023 to the capital of the country. After filling a Foro Sol in 2022, now Brandon Flowers and company will present themselves on April 1st at the Palacio de los Deportes where the seats have been sold out since the beginning of December when they went on sale.

In November 2022, Imagine Dragons had three sold-out concerts scheduled at the Palacio de los Deportes, but due to health problems of Dan Reynolds, lead singer of the group, they had to be cancelled. The band announced the cancellation and that the tickets purchased for these shows would be refunded to those who had purchased them.

However, they announced a new date on may 17th in the Foro Sol, which is sold out.

Canadian musician Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, announced at the end of November that he would return to Mexican soil with After Hours Til Dawn Tourwith which he promotes his two most recent albums: after hours Y Dawn FM. The Weeknd will be at the Foro Sol in Mexico City on September 29 and 30; Tickets went on sale on December 7 in two pre-sales and to the general public on December 8, selling out both dates.

And although it will not be presented this year, Metallica included Mexico in its M72 World Tour and decided that it would be the capital of the country where it is tour conclude in September 2024. The Californian band will offer four dates at Foro Sol, where each one will be different in terms of the songs they will perform and the artists they will have as openers for the show.

This tour will support the record 72 Seasonswhich will be published next April 14th with 12 unpublished songs —of which the first single has already been released Aeternal Lux— coming after six years since the album was released Hardwire… To Self Destruct. Tickets for the band’s four dates went on sale December 1, 2022, and seats are still available.



