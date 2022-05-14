These are some confirmed games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of May 2022

In just a few days we will discover the new batch of games for Microsoft’s successful video game subscription service, which will arrive accompanied by the new Games With Gold. So now, while we wait for those from Redmond to confirm the new games for Game Pass, from SomosXbox we are going to go ahead to show you some confirmed games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of May 2022.

Although, before showing you some of the new games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in May 2022, we remind you that Game Pass Steep and 5 other games will soon be abandoned. You already know that removing the First Party titles, the rest are only accessible for a limited time. So now, without further delay, we are going to reveal some of the games that will arrive GamePass in the remainder of the month.

Umurangi Generation Special Edition – May 16

Umurangi Generation is a first person photography game set in a shitty future. Set in Tauranga Aotearoa in the aftermath of an impending crisis, you are a courier for the Tauranga Express. Throughout the game, you will unlock a variety of lenses and equipment.

Little Witch in the Woods – May 17

Little Witch in the Woods tells the story of Ellie, an apprentice witch. She explores the mystical forest, helps the charming residents, and experiences the daily life of a witch. Witches coexist in the ‘LUCEREIN ORTU’. They built the ‘Witch’s House’ in various areas and have been sending their apprentice witches there.

Hardspace Shipbreaker – May 24

Thanks to state-of-the-art salvage technology, you’ll be able to disassemble and chop up spaceships for valuable materials. Upgrade your team to take on increasingly lucrative contracts and pay off your multi-million dollar debt to LYNX Corp!

Floppy Knights – May 24

Meet the Floppy Knights! Tactics meld with card game mechanics as Phoebe and Carlton, a brilliant young inventor and her best friend with a robotic arm, face off in turn-based battles.

Sniper Elite 5 – May 26

Sniper Elite 5, the next installment in the award-winning franchise, offers an unrivaled sniper rifle shooting experience. Its tactical third-person combat and improved kill cam will let you fight on the most immersive maps we’ve ever made, with tons of real-world locations captured in fine detail and an improved traversal system that lets you explore more than ever before. .

Pac-Man Museum+ – May 27

PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ is a compilation of the best games in the PAC-MAN series ranging from the original maze games, puzzle games, and platform games.