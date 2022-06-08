these are some of his most famous movies

Adrenaline takes over the big screen in the sequel to one of the classics of cinema. “Top Gun Maverick” brings back the Hollywood star, Tom Cruise, who stars with the famous Jennifer Connelly, one of the most admired actresses of the seventh art.

In his impeccable career, Connelly includes several suspense, comedy and action titles, demonstrating his versatility. “We did some maneuvers … we were flying over the top of the canyons and it was beautiful, we took off at dawn and it’s beautiful to be in the desert with that view,” the actress explained about the scenes of her latest production in the cinema.

The famous enjoys her success at the box office as she has had with past productions. We tell you what have been the films where she has stood out and that has earned her several awards and praise from fans.

“A Beautiful Mind” is the title of this film that won the actress an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. It tells the story of “John Nash” (Russell Crow), a young man with a special ability for mathematics who begins to develop schizophrenia and episodes of delusions that affect his daily life.

Connelly played “Alicia Lardé,” a student who falls in love with John, but ends up married to Charles Herman, Paul Bettany’s character. Ultimately, the young prodigy overcomes personal obstacles and ends up winning a Nobel Prize in Economics.

In this film, Jennifer Connelly plays the journalist Maddy Bowen, who is behind an interesting story about the diamond trade and the death of thousands of farmers in Sierra Leone. In this film she co-stars with Leonardo DiCaprio, who gave life to “Danny Archer”, an arms dealer who helps reveal the truth about the diamond business.

In 2003, Connelly was part of the Marvel world with the character “Betty Ross”, the ex-girlfriend of Dr. Bruce Banner’s ex-girlfriend. She is also the daughter of General Ross and the only person to transform into Bruce. This is one of the most important projects of her career and one of the highest grossing movies that managed to gross more than 245 million dollars worldwide.

In this romantic comedy, he shared credits with other Hollywood stars such as Scarlett Johansson, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Aniston and Ben Affleck. She played “Janine”, the partner of “Ben”, the role of Brandley Cooper, who ends up being unfaithful with Anna (Scarlett Johansson). Drew Barrymore, for her part, is a woman obsessed with Internet dating.