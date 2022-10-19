These are some of the celebrities who suffer from OCD — FMDOS

Various television faces, Hollywood celebrities and singers have recognized their mental problems, such as Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), giving visibility to this picture and being activists for mental health. That is why, in FMDOS we tell you who they are and how they have overcome it.

What is OCD?

According to him National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)the OCD is an “anxiety disorder characterized by repetitive, annoying thoughts called obsessions and repetitive or ritualistic actions called compulsions and affects about 2.2 million adults in the United States. It affects men and women equally and usually appears in childhood, adolescence and adulthood, “they indicate on the site.

But who are the celebrities who suffer from OCD? Here we tell you:

Camila Hair

The Cuban-Mexican artist, Camila Hair stated a few years ago that she was diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

It was in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, that the artist confessed about her mental illness, being a great activist for Mental Health from that moment.

“There are no photos of this from last year: me crying in the car talking to my mum about how anxious she was and how many OCD symptoms she was experiencing. My mom and I in a hotel room reading all kinds of OCD books because I desperately needed some relief.”, indicated Camila Cabello.

He further added: “I experienced what seemed like a constant, unwavering, unrelenting anxiety that made daily life painfully difficult.”

amanda seyfried

The popular actress of Mamma Mia! suffer Obsessive Compulsive Disorderin addition to symptoms associated with this disease, such as anxiety attacks, panic and stage fright.

Through his social networks, he has shared that he suffers from OCD to stop stigmatizing this disorder that is full of prejudice by society.

In an interview with El País, the interpreter declared: «If I had known everything I know now, It would have saved me 10 years of being uptight and scared. I want to encourage others to talk about it and seek help.”

The actress amanda seyfried He has been taking medication since he was 19 years old as a result of his OCD treatment. Regarding your dose, it indicates that you are administering the lowest amount of lexapro. “I don’t see any reason to get out of it. Whether it’s placebo or not, I don’t want to risk it,” she notes.

“If you can treat it, you treat it. I had anxiety from OCD and thought I had a brain tumor. I had an MRI done and the neurologist sent me to a psychiatrist.” Amanda Seyfried.

Cameron Diaz

The well-known famous Hollywood actress, Cameron Diaz, admitted to suffering from OCD, because he is afraid of germs, that is, it can be associated with cleaning OCD. For this reason, it is that it avoids touching the door locks and cleans them until they wear them out.

In addition, according to Recreo Viral, Cameron Diaz would open the door plates with his elbows so as not to have to touch the dirt.

Justin Timberlake

This renowned actor and singer announced in 2008 that he suffers from OCDin addition to a attention deficit disorder. “You try to live with it… it’s complicated,” he said at the time. Justin Timberlake.

The artist’s obsessions are related to putting objects at right angles, arranged in a certain way and keeping some specific foods in the refrigerator. “I’m a control freak,” said the singer.

Megan fox

The famous actress recognized for movies like Transformers, has confessed that she has an obsession with cleaning. In fact, she doesn’t use public restrooms and doesn’t go to restaurants because the cutlery has been used by other people before.

“I’m sick. Every time someone uses the bathroom and throws the discharge, all the bacteria are thrown into the air, “she said in an interview with Allure magazine.

