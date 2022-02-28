In just a few days we will discover the new games for Microsoft’s successful video game subscription service, which will arrive accompanied by the new Games With Gold for March, which are already available. But while we await the reveal of the full batch of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2022from SomosXbox we are going ahead to bring you some of the games already confirmed for the service.

You already know that removing the First Party titles, the rest are only accessible for a limited time. So now, without further delay, we are going to reveal some of the games that will reach GamePass soon.

These are some of the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

FAR: Changing Tides – March 1

An evocative odyssey that recounts the emotional journey of a boy aboard his ship in search of a new home. Navigate turbulent waters, plunge into uncharted abysses, and explore forgotten ruins in a world awash in beautiful detail.

Shredders – March 17

Take part in the snowboarding event of the year and pull off one of the most insane tricks imaginable, all in the hope of getting into an exclusive invite-only event. Master snowparks, buttering, railings and kickers.

A Memoir Blue – March 24

A song from years ago brings back many memories for champion swimmer Miriam. She embarks on a melancholic adventure through her troubled childhood and the complicated relationship she had with her faithful mother.

Crusader Kings III – March 29

Your legacy awaits. Choose a noble house and lead your dynasty to greatness in a multi-generational Middle Ages epic. Warfare is one of the many tools you have to establish your reign, as royal strategy requires expert diplomacy, knowledge of the realm, and true cunning. Crusader Kings III continues the famous saga created by Paradox Development Studio, combining acclaimed grand strategy with deep and dramatic medieval RPG.

Weird West – March 31

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the border with fantastical creatures. She lives the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes turned into legend by the decisions you make in a ruthless land. Each trip is unique and takes shape according to the actions carried out; they are high-stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form your own gang or venture solo into the otherworldly reaches of Weird West to make each of the legends your own.