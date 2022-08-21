These are some of the surprises that Arecibo hides

Known as the “Villa del Capitan Correa”, Arecibo It is crowned as the largest municipality, with some 127 square miles, and one of the oldest in Puerto Rico.

The town integrates multiple natural attractions that invite you to explore them, as well as structures rich in history and spaces that encourage adrenaline and adventure.

One of these places is Casa Trina Padilla de Sanzwhere the writer, poet and piano teacher from Vegabaje lived, adopted by the Arecibeños.

The neoclassical-style residence has been transformed into a museum with a small room dedicated to the “Exhibition of Archaeological Pieces of Three Indigenous Generations”: the Saladoid, 430 (bc-800 AD); Oysters, 460 (AD-1000 AD); and the Taíno, 1,100 (AD – 1,500 AD).

Another of the most curious tourist attractions in the town is located on José de Diego Avenue. It is a small replica of the Statue of Liberty, located in New York City. The monument, erected in Arecibo in 1919, was a gift from the civic club of Arecibo merchants, “Fomento Arecibeño”. It cost $2,000.

Once outside the urban area, it is home to one of the most frequented beaches on the Arecibo coast: “La Poza del Obispo”.

Cueva Ventana is an impressive cave that houses a diversity of plant and animal species. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

And the adventure begins

Cueva Ventana is a destination that, without a doubt, appears on the list of places to visit for many Puerto Ricans and foreigners who are lovers of nature and adventure. The impressive cave, with the geological age of approximately four to five million years, is home to a diversity of plant and animal species. Currently, the tour of the area lasts for a period of two hours with the guidance of a biologist.

“The tour is very educational, we cover geological aspects of Puerto Rico, especially Cueva Ventana, of course. We also cover the flora and fauna of the area, paleontology, the prehistoric animals that lived in the area, we talk about the archeology of Cueva Ventana, a little bit of everything,” said biologist Ernesto Marqués.

Of the 13 species of bats that exist in the world, “three of them live here. Inhabits the largest bat we have in the Caribbean called the Fishing Bat, the wings can reach two feet long; the fastest on the planet that flies over 90 miles per hour, which is called the Free-Tailed Bat; and the Jamaican Fruit Bat”, explained the environmental interpreter.

Along the way to the cave, native trees such as Espino Rubial and Cupey can be seen. “You can never make noise, flash photos, shine bright lights, (this) can cause devastating damage (to the species and the place). They (can’t) take anything, or touch anything, and they have to wear a helmet,” Marqués reiterated.

We are Arecibo (The new day)

After entering and walking a section for about five minutes, the great surprise appears: a window overlooking a beautiful valley, a river running through it, green mountains in the distance and a blue sky that contrasts with the landscape.

The space “is about 300 feet long and its highest point is 35 (feet),” according to Marqués. The place has attracted the attention of local film productions, such as the movie 200 Letters, and internationally for chains such as the Disney Channel, Travel Channel, BBC and National Geographic.

Just below this cavern is Cueva León, but to reach it it is necessary to complete another route that begins in the new Paso del Indio. This is a wooden platform, which is 300 feet long and 700 feet high at sea level.

These natural attractions will be open to the public soon. No reopening date was specified.