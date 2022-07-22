“These are specific organizational problems”

The Minister of Health Jose Angel Portal Miranda denied before the last session of the National Assembly of People’s Power that the health system is collapsed by the epidemic of dengue on the island and attributed the critical situation of the sick to “specific organizational problems.”

Portal Miranda assured in his speech broadcast through the YouTube channel of Cubavision International that “there is no collapse in services, beyond any specific organizational problem that we may have in some of our institutions.”

He also accused the “enemies of the revolution” of positioning in social networks the opinion matrix that the Cuban health system is collapsed, “which is totally unreal,” he said.

He added that “Cubans know dengue well, it is not a new disease in the country, which has been endemic to Cuba for years, as it is also in the region of the Americas due to the characteristics of the climate. Every year we have to face the transmitting vector and the patients in the country”.

He insisted that in the country there is plenty of experience in dealing with the control of the mosquito and the sick, and that last year it was faced together with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He reiterated that the current dengue epidemic on the island is not the worst situation that has been faced there, since the infestation rate is below other more critical moments.

“Cuba has proven to be a strength in confronting the vector over the years,” said Minister Portal Miranda.

However, this Wednesday the island’s health authorities admitted that the risk of mosquito spread Aedes aegypti is high right now in Cubawhere every 150 dwellings, on average, a focus of the dengue-transmitting insect has been detected

At the moment the mosquito infestation index is 0.66 in the country, a figure that makes it even more Complex national epidemiological contextrecognized the official media Cubadebate the national director of Surveillance and Anti-Vector Control, Madelaine Rivera Sánchez.

The specialist explained that the index to evaluate the entomological risk, and that “allows to determine security”, is less than 0.1, which represents the detection of one focus or less of the vector among 1,000 inspected homes.

However, “at the moment, an outbreak is detected on average for every 150 homes, meaning that the entomological risk of mosquito spread is high, with an index of 0.66, which makes the environment more complex,” said Rivera.

Holguin -with an infestation index of 1.23-, Camaguey (1.06), Pinar del Rio, Santiago de Cuba, Matanzas, Villa Clara, Sancti Spiritus, Las Tunas (with indices between 0.76 and 0.77) and Havana (0.74) are the territories with “the highest incidence of the focal point of the vector, he pointed out.

This year has been the one in which more foci of Aedes aegypti has contributed in the last 15 years, with an increase of 21.7% compared to a similar stage in 2021, but the lack of supplies for fumigation does not allow it to deal with the spread of the mosquito in Cuba.

Rivera acknowledged to the aforementioned media that, given the impossibility of undertaking a massive fumigation, the only possible actions to stop the spread of the mosquito will be aimed at destruction of breeding sites.

The resource limitations faced by the country’s public health system to combat the dengue transmitting agent has led to an alarm situation in the face of the risk of contracting the disease.

The Pan American Health Organization reported 2,216,029 cases of arbovirus disease this year. Of these, 2,008,003 (90.6 percent) were cases of dengue188,397 (8.5 percent) cases of chikungunyaand 19,629 (0.9 percent) of Zikaall of them caused by the same mosquito.

The highest risk is dengue, which has been the only arbovirus disease detected in Cuba, although the presence of other viruses has not ceased to be monitored, Rivera said.

The rapid spread of outbreaks of Aedes aegypti It represents a risk of proliferation of several diseases, but dengue is the most dangerous for the island at the moment.

The Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda, recently reported that until July 10 in the country there were 3,036 cases of denguewith circulation of serotypes 1, 2 and 3 of the virus.

Recent reports reported an increase in dengue in pediatric patients. In days gone by, he lamented the death of two Cuban girls from hemorrhagic denguethe most severe form of this disease.

The epidemiological situation in Cuba is aggravated by a set of factors that increase the increase in vector infestation. Added to the lack of inputs in the sector are the rains, the heat, the humidity, the problems of water supply and the lack of hygiene, evidenced by the accumulation of wastewater.