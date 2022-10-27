These are the 10 jobs with the highest demand in Miami

There is currently a high demand for employment in Miami. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

If you are thinking of moving to Miami, it is possible that you come with the work solved. But sometimes emigrating or settling in a new city is equivalent to starting from scratch. If that’s the case, the news is good: the job market in South Florida is very robust right now, with more jobs available than people who can take them.

Zippia, a human resources brokerage company, has ranked the most in-demand ones using a database of several million posts. These are the first ten classified:

1. Graduate nurse

Nursing is in high demand throughout the American healthcare system. (Freepik)

the field of Health always need staff, especially graduate nurses (Registered Nurse), which play a leading role in the American system. According to Zippia, this is where the greatest demand is. The average salary is $51,795 per year.

2. Sales Associate

In a service economy, such as Miami’s, it takes vendors. This job isn’t for everyone, but if you have the personality, it can be a good start to making the jump to sales rep. The average salary is $33,891 per year.

3. Customer Service Representative

Customer service is another area with a lot of job offers. (Getty Images)

Just as salespeople are needed, customer service is also needed. It’s not usually a well-paying job, but the profile requirements are not complex, especially if you know English. Maybe you don’t want it to be your career, but it can be a springboard to build up experience for future opportunities. The average salary is $24,612 per year.

4. Security officer

Watchman work is also not well paid, but has little physical demand. Some places require a certification which is relatively easy to obtain. The average salary is $23,252 per year.

5. Sales Representative

Sales is a good entry point into the job market if you have the right personality. (Getty Images)

It is the rung above sales associate. Many of these jobs they do not pay salary, but commission, or a combination of both between salary and commission. Many people have made a successful career out of this. The average salary is $41,158 per year.

6. Shift Supervisor

It is a highly sought after position in the hospitality industry, primarily in restaurants. what you earn It can vary depending on the type of establishment, for example, a fast food restaurant will probably pay less than a higher-end restaurant. The average salary is $37,205 per year.

7. Doctor

The United States has always had a high demand for doctors. It’s no surprise then that this is the highest paying job on this list. The entry barrier is high, revalidating a medical degree requires a lot of time and effort. The average salary is USD 192,394 per year.

8. Adjunct Professor

An adjunct professor is not tenured, but university teaching is better paid than other levels.

University teaching is much better paid than primary and secondary education, but for a university professor there is not the same job security as at those levels, since it can vary from course to course. The average salary is $86,411 per year.

9. Certified Nursing Assistant

Getting certified as a nursing assistant is much easier than graduating as a nurse. However, there is also a high demand for specialists. The average salary is $24,928 per year.

10. Account Executive

Many sales-oriented companies allow you to build a career. (Javier Sanchez Mingorance)

Being an account executive is the highest instance in the sales career. He is the one who keeps the accounts of the clients and traces the growth strategies according to the company’s objectives. The average salary is $48,933 per year.

