These are the 10 mobile phones that load the fastest on the market right now

Are you looking for the mobile with the fastest charge on the market? These are the best options that exist today.

A good fast charging system is as important as a good battery. For many, even more. Fortunately, in recent years manufacturers are putting all their efforts into develop increasingly powerful charging technologiesthat allow us to recharge the batteries of our mobiles in less time.

Today, there are already systems that reach up to 240 W of power, although their implementation in real devices still seems a long way off. In the meantime, we “make do” with 80, 120 or even 150 W systems.

But, What are the fastest mobile phones to charge? In addition to the charging power, it is important the battery capacity of each device, because two phones with the same charging system and a battery with a difference of 500 mAh, will not charge as fast. But thanks to own tests, and data shared by de PhoneArena We have already been able to create a list with the fastest charging smartphones today.

1. realme GT Neo3 – ~20 minutes

Recently introduced in China, the realme GT Neo 3 has become the fastest charging mobile on the market. It equips the new 150 W power system developed by realme, which supports up to 150 W power and allows charging half the battery in 5 minutesand the entire battery in about 20 –in the absence of seeing evidence–.

2. Xiaomi 11T Pro – 25 minutes

Know more: Xiaomi 11T Pro

with his impressive 120W fast chargethe Xiaomi 11T Pro is positioned as the second in this ranking, being able to charge its entire battery in only 25 minutes

Xiaomi itself suggests that its battery can be fully charged in 17 minutes. However, to achieve this the device must be turned off.

3. OPPO Find X3 Pro – 29 minutes

Know more: OPPO Find X3 Pro

Although we already have a new generation among us, the OPPO Find X3 Pro remains in the second position of the topneeding only 29 minutes to charge your battery 4500mAh at a power of 65 W.

4. OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro – 30 minutes

Know more: OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 series shares a fast charging system with the Find X3 Pro. Therefore, it is not surprising that the latest OnePlus star terminals are capable of recharge your batteries in just 30 minutes.

5. Xiaomi 12 Pro – 30 minutes

Know more: Xiaomi 12 Pro

In the same way as the Xiaomi 11T Pro, the new Xiaomi 12 Pro equips a 120 W fast charging system. However, in this case we need 30 minutes to be able to fully charge its 4600 mAh battery, using the original charger that the brand includes with the phone.

6. OPPO Find X5 Pro – 30 minutes

Know more: OPPO Find X5 Pro

With the latest generation of the Find X series, OPPO introduced a new 80 W fast charging systemwhich would also be used in some OnePlus and realme mobiles.

The Find X5 Pro It is one of the fastest when it comes to charging today, being able to reach 100% in just 30 minutes.

7. OnePlus 10 Pro – 31 minutes

Using the same charging system as its cousin the OPPO Find X5 Pro, the OnePlus 10 Pro sneaks into this top, taking advantage of its 80 W of power to charge its large 5000 mAh battery in 31 minutes.

8. OnePlus 8T – 32 minutes

Know more: OnePlus 8T

You have to go back a couple of years to meet him. OnePlus 8Ta phone that surprised in its day by equipping a 65 W power charging system to recharge its 4500 mAh battery in just 32 minutes. Today, moreover, it is one of the cheapest high-end OnePlus that can be bought.

9. Nubian Red Magic 7 – 32 minutes

The latest generation of Nubia’s RedMagic gaming smartphone series boasts a 65W fast charging systemwhich allows you to reach 100% in 32 minutes in its 4500 mAh capacity battery.

10. realme GT 2 Pro – 35 minutes

Know more: realme GT 2 Pro

One of the most notorious models of recent months could not be missing. The realme GT 2 Pro it is the first realme smartphone aimed at the high end premiumand as such, it is equipped with top-level specifications, including a 65 W charging system, capable of recharge the mobile battery in 35 minutes according to our own tests.

