These Are The 10 Worst-Rated Movies Ever On Rotten Tomatoes

Rating sites allow specialized critics and the general public to leave their opinions on a film or series. Based on these opinions, a percentage is created, in the case of Rotten Tomatoes whether the title is fresh (for good ratings) or rotten (for low ratings) is discussed.

This iconic site recently compiled a ranking of the worst-rated movies. Within this ranking there are titles with an approval of less than 30%. The list is varied, you can find everything from dramas, science fiction stories to comedies. An interesting fact that this ranking throws up is that one more present is the actor Adam Sandler, the director Michael “Explosions” Bay also has his place with the entire Transformers saga.

This is the ranking

10 Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011) – 12% approval

Third movie of the nice squirrels that were once cartoons. This live action shows Dave Seville (Jason Lee) and the Chipmunks (Justin Long, Matthew Gray Gubler, Jesse McCartney) and Chipettes on a luxury cruise where the pranks and antics are 100% predictable.

For critics, the film is, in addition to being lazy, routine and jarring.

9 Grown Ups (2010) – 11% approval

This film with Adam Sandler and his ever-present sidekicks like Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade and Rob Schneider tells the story of five friends reuniting after the death of their beloved basketball coach.

For critics, Grup Ups abuses vulgar and scatological humor, and its script leads nowhere.

8 Fifty Shades Freed (2018) – 11% approval

The story of Christian Gray and Anastasia Steele reaches its conclusion with the third film. The couple enjoys life to the fullest, unaware that a terrible threat is upon them.

For critics, the end of the trilogy is clumsy and, without forgetting, unsatisfactory.

7 Fifty Shades Darker (2017) – 11% approval

Christian Gray wants to get back together with Anastasia Steele, but she demands to make a new deal before agreeing. When they finally begin to rebuild theirs, the ghosts of the past will be in charge of frustrating the couple’s future.

For critics, this sequel to the 2015 film lacks chemistry and “wanted to be perverted, but it only served as its own form of punishment.”

6 Couples Retreat (2009) – 10% approval

This story takes us before four couples of friends who, in order to save their relationship, travel to a luxurious hotel specializing in couples therapy. The film had a star cast including Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, Faizon Love, Jason Bateman, Kristin Davis, Kristen Bell, Malin Akerman and the great Jean Reno.

According to critics, despite having a talented cast, the story leaves viewers “stranded in a dry and sad comedy.”

5 The Cat in the Hat (2003) – 10% approval

One of the most popular stories of Dr. Seuss found its way to the big screen in 2003. Mike Myers, Alec Baldwin, Kelly Preston, Dakota Fanning, among others, participated in this story about the cat and his huge colorful hat.

For critics, the story is full of double meanings and vulgar humor, which leads to direct failure.

4 Crocodile Dundee II (1988) – 9% approval

Mike Dundee (Paul Hogan) returns to the adventures, this time to show how he lives in the concrete jungle of New York now that he is in a relationship with Sue Charlton (Linda Kozlowski). The situation will change when a South American drug trafficker and her henchmen kidnap Sue from her and opportunely take her hostage to Australia.

Despite having had a significant collection, critics called it repetitive and even said that it was “the most boring comedy that has ever been seen”.

3 Little Fockers (2010) – 9% approval

Greg (Ben Stiller) and Pam (Teri Polo) now have twins. After overcoming countless obstacles, Greg finds a more normal relationship with his father-in-law Jack (Robert De Niro), but the arrival of a new job makes the head of the Byrnes family once again suspicious of his son-in-law. .

According to critics, the film is so lazy that it is directly proportional to the number of stars it has to its credit. They also highlight that this third part took the story to an embarrassing point.

2 Grown Ups 2 (2013) – 8% approval

Adam Sandler and his friends return for the unnecessary sequel to Grown Ups. For this story Lenny Feder (Sandler) decides to settle in his hometown, to be closer to his friends.

If you didn’t like the first part, this one did much less. According to the critic Grown Ups 2 “bores, annoys and disgusts”.

1 The Last Airbender (2010) – 5% Approval

The film that almost led to the demise of the great M. Night Shyamalan is at the top of the list. The Last Airbender attempted to bring Nickelodeon’s acclaimed animated series to live action. The failure of the first installment was more than enough to rule out a saga.

To critics, Shyamalan’s film squandered the material that Avatar offered and managed an incomprehensible story, with poor performances and zero emotions.

What do you think, do you agree with the ranking? Did you see any of the above?