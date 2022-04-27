These are the 11 best rated episodes of ‘Malcolm in the middle’ that you can already see with Disney + in Mexico

After spending a few years in Claro Video and Amazon Prime Video, the new home of ‘Malcolm in the middle’ is Disney+, because this is a series owned by Fox, a company that Disney bought in its entirety at the end of 2017.

The series is still valid on open television in Mexico, being part of the “basic basket” of entertainment in our country. That is why for those who are going to return to this production, we have prepared a text with the 11 top-rated episodes according to IMDB.





Bowling (season 2, episode 20)





In this episode we see what would happen if Lois took Malcolm and Reese bowling, but we also see what would happen if Hal did the bowling. Of course, with the contrasting personalities of both, we see a couple of very different but funny stories.

Graduation (Season 7, Episode 22)





The final episode of this series that perhaps you saw at the time without knowing that it was the last. Here we see the conclusion of all the characters, where Malcolm accepts the “destiny” that his parents see in him: to become the first president of the United States that he will really see for people of the lower social class.

Water Park (Season 1, Episode 16)





One of the most remembered episodes of the first season, where the meme “Do you think we’re rich?” even arises. The family visits a water park where Lois and Hal want to relax, but Malcolm and Reese make it impossible.

The Skaters (season 1, episode 13)





Perhaps one of Hal’s most iconic moments in the entire series, where we discover that one of his greatest passions is skating. After Malcolm asks for her help learning how to ice skate, he ends up regretting his father’s strange teaching methods.

Lois Strikes Back (season 7, episode 16)





After a group of three girls humiliate Reese, Lois decides to take revenge into her own hand. In this episode we also have the appearance of Emma Stone, who was building her path in the world of acting.

The Family Reunion (season 4, episode 3)





When Hal’s family cuts Lois out of the group photo, the four brothers decide to crash the reunion. Here we also have the stellar appearance of Christopher Lloyd, an actor who gave life to Doctor Emmett Brown in the ‘Back to the Future’ trilogy.

Gridlock (season 2, episode 1)





After the visit to the water park from the first season, the family gets stuck in a traffic jam from a highway accident. While Lois tries to free a dog from a car with no ventilation, Malcolm meets a girl and Reese teams up with other kids to loot the ice cream truck.

If Boys Were Girls (season 4, episode 10)





Lois is tired of her children fighting all the time and begins to imagine what her life would be like with three girls instead of raising three wild boys. Here we have the appearance of a young Jannette McCurdy, an actress who would jump to stardom with the Nickelodeon series ‘iCarly’.

Reese Joins the Army: Part 2 (Season 5, Episode 22)





While Hal is on trial for a crime he didn’t commit, Reese has to pass a test in the army that he ends up taking too seriously. But yes, showing his great ability to take revenge.

The Red Dress (season 1, episode 2)





Being just the second episode of the first season, we have one of the funniest of the series. Lois finds her burnt dress in the toilet and while she tries to figure out which of her three children is the culprit, Hal waits at the restaurant to have her romantic dinner.

The Evacuation (season 2, episode 24)





Hal causes a train accident that ends up spilling toxic substances in the neighborhood. The family has to sleep in a hostel where Dewey cheats everyone, Reese starts her own business and Malcolm is grounded even with the current situation.